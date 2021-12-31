Orrstown Financial Services Inc Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Sells Orrstown Financial Services Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Amdocs

New Purchases: EEM, PYPL, DOCU, NOW,

Shippensburg, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Orrstown Financial Services Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Amdocs, Akamai Technologies Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. As of 2021Q4, Orrstown Financial Services Inc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $66 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 19,267 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,063 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 47,134 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 10,685 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 699.18% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 26,452 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 369.51%

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 47,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $184.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 2,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $133.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $536.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 699.18%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $221.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 10,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.47%. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $259.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 19,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 369.51%. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $80.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 26,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.52%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.88%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $236.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Orrstown Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $23.33 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $24.2.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.34 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $75.02.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34.