Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Hemington Wealth Management Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hemington Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, W.W. Grainger Inc, Abbott Laboratories, sells Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Apple Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hemington Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Hemington Wealth Management owns 81 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hemington Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hemington+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hemington Wealth Management
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 280,460 shares, 25.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.63%
  2. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 577,028 shares, 16.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 176,637 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,964 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.49%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 184,778 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.37%
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $380.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Hemington Wealth Management initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $166.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Hemington Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.01%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $104.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 27,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Hemington Wealth Management added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59. The stock is now traded at around $508.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Hemington Wealth Management added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 41.99%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $130.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Hemington Wealth Management added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 54.97%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $296.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Hemington Wealth Management sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15.

Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Hemington Wealth Management sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $46.87 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.14.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Hemington Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15.

Sold Out: Telos Corp (TLS)

Hemington Wealth Management sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02.

Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Hemington Wealth Management sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.16.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Hemington Wealth Management sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hemington Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Hemington Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hemington Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hemington Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hemington Wealth Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus