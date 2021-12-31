Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, General Electric Co, Monster Beverage Corp, Sells American National Group Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: GE, MNST, TJX, MGPI, RRX, YETI, ASO, MCHI, OIH, CL, DVN, MTD, LIN, RELX, LYG,
- Added Positions: IVV, IJR, IEFA, CRK, IEMG, TSLA, TWO, XMLV, VMBS, SCZ, MINT, BOND, BNDX, AGGY, KKR, ASML, DAL, WMB, WHR, UGI, NYCB, LVS, KSS, FCX, CAG, BXP, ASX,
- Reduced Positions: ANAT, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG, FB, JPM, HD, PG, NVDA, UNH, TMO, DHR, JNJ, PYPL, LLY, ADBE, HON, MMC, V, DIS, AXP, TGT, GS, ISRG, NFLX, PFE, CMCSA, WMT, PLD, CSCO, COST, PEP, MA, AJG, PNC, CRM, ABBV, CVX, XOM, MS, NOC, ABT, BAC, LOW, MCD, ANTM, WFC, AVGO, ZTS, SCHW, MRK, COF, C, KO, STZ, UNP, T, BA, SBUX, VZ, GTLS, ZS, CRWD, ALGN, CHD, NEE, MKC, QCOM, UPS, NOW, ACN, CCI, INTC, ORCL, RTX, CVS, EXAS, MDT, USB, DG, EPAM, MDB, ALB, IRM, MET, PODD, PANW, OKTA, CAT, CMI, MU, TRV, TMUS, RNG, HUBS, AMD, BK, DRI, DUK, FITB, FISV, SRE, TSM, TXN, MELI, ULTA, CG, MMM, APD, MO, CMS, LNG, CI, GLW, DVA, EOG, EXP, EA, EPD, EXPE, GILD, INFY, NEM, NVO, NTR, ROP, GM, SPLK, SHOP, FTV, DOCU, UBER, CARR, ALL, TFC, CDNS, FIS, COLM, EQT, EXC, FDX, GPN, ICE, PRU, TTWO, TM, VRTX, WERN, CSTM, GLPI, JD, OTIS, ATVI, AEP, BMY, DISCA, FLS, LHX, MAR, PTC, SLB, TSCO, WBA, VMW, BUD, ZEN, SYF, DKNG, ACC, CNC, COP, FMC, IBM, LOGI, MTX, NI, SEE, VMC, EVRG, WBK, CLR, LYB, MPC, TDOC, SAIL, ACA, AB, EIX, HAL, MCK, NVS, SAP, SNY, VLO, ICLR, AZN, BDX, BMRN, BTI, DEO, DD, EPR, GSK, WELL, K, LAMR, MUFG, NICE, PXD, STM, TTE, UL, DK, PM, FANG, ABB, BP, LUMN, CMA, DRE, EQR, VTRS, OHI, PEG, DGX, RDS.A, SPG, WAB, ET, KMI, KHC, FCPT, YUMC, DOW, CTVA, OGN, AMP, BBVA, SAN, CHKP, ABEV, DLR, ENB, ETR, PEAK, HBAN, KIM, MDLZ, MAC, PPG, RF, LUV, STT, TRP, UDR, AWK, MSCI, FVD, IWR, PSR, VEA, VOO, XSLV,
- Sold Out: USMV, VOT, ZWS, WNS, PTON, BABA, FLXN, CVA, KR, TRI, HMC, IVZ, BHP, CINF, AMX, PSX, VAC, ST, BIDU, WPP, UNM, UBS, PWB, BCS, PHG, OXY, NOK, NGG, ALC, GIB, HSBC, FMX, E, TCOM, IQ, RGEN, WB, VNT, YY, GRFS, WDC, UAL, TUP, KEP, FNB, CX, BCH, ITUB, AMGN,
These are the top 5 holdings of MOODY NATIONAL BANK TRUST DIVISION
- American National Group Inc (ANAT) - 11,419,510 shares, 64.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.78%
- National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI) - 1,165,746 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 295,758 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 74.86%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,782 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 73.65%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,377 shares, 0.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 72.89%
Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $94.314100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $73.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)
Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $40.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $73.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $168.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 72.71%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $469.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 67,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comstock Resources Inc (CRK)
Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Comstock Resources Inc by 99.05%. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 70.07%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1057.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 767 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)
Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $14.11, with an estimated average price of $12.69. The stock is now traded at around $13.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.96%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96.Sold Out: WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS)
Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd. The sale prices were between $80.31 and $90.24, with an estimated average price of $85.98.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.
