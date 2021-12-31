Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. Buys Aflac Inc, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, AbbVie Inc

New Purchases: SCHH, ABBV, DEO, WY, DE, IRM, SNV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aflac Inc, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, AbbVie Inc, Diageo PLC, Weyerhaeuser Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. owns 145 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 17 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 15,414 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 81,080 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,408 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,387 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.66 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $134.099500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $208.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $41.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $379.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $46.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 99.19%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.