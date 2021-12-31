Abner Herrman & Brock Llc Buys Marriott International Inc, Chubb, American International Group Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Citigroup Inc

New Purchases: MAR, AIG, HZNP, CCL, F, USB, MCK, IJJ, KO, IWR,

MAR, AIG, HZNP, CCL, F, USB, MCK, IJJ, KO, IWR, Added Positions: CB, QCOM, KDP, SYK, AAPL, CMCSA, EW, SPY, UPS, CVX, BK, PG, SLB, PFE, TRV, BCLI, ABBV, GS, INTC, JNJ, GD, COST, CSCO,

CB, QCOM, KDP, SYK, AAPL, CMCSA, EW, SPY, UPS, CVX, BK, PG, SLB, PFE, TRV, BCLI, ABBV, GS, INTC, JNJ, GD, COST, CSCO, Reduced Positions: VIAC, VZ, C, SQ, HON, HD, MA, LMT, TGT, MSFT, AON, XOM, TMO, EMR, JPM, MS, AMD, AXP, NEE, T, ADP, UNH, PEP, AMZN, TXN, GOOGL, FB, DIS, APD, SNPS, NVDA, LOW, AEP, SBUX, RTX, MMC, BRK.B, MMM, CL, COP,

VIAC, VZ, C, SQ, HON, HD, MA, LMT, TGT, MSFT, AON, XOM, TMO, EMR, JPM, MS, AMD, AXP, NEE, T, ADP, UNH, PEP, AMZN, TXN, GOOGL, FB, DIS, APD, SNPS, NVDA, LOW, AEP, SBUX, RTX, MMC, BRK.B, MMM, CL, COP, Sold Out: VMW, CHKP, DOCU, DOW, MDT,

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marriott International Inc, Chubb, American International Group Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Carnival Corp, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Citigroup Inc, Block Inc, VMware Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc. As of 2021Q4, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc owns 96 stocks with a total value of $765 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 149,141 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 211,888 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,021 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 181,957 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 160,286 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $164.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 105,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 52,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109. The stock is now traded at around $90.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 103,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 42,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 1736.62%. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $198.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 75,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 70.39%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $467.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $163.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.