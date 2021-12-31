Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc Buys Marriott International Inc, Chubb, American International Group Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Citigroup Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Abner Herrman & Brock Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Marriott International Inc, Chubb, American International Group Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Carnival Corp, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Citigroup Inc, Block Inc, VMware Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc. As of 2021Q4, Abner Herrman & Brock Llc owns 96 stocks with a total value of $765 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abner+herrman+%26+brock+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 149,141 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 211,888 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,021 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 181,957 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 160,286 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $164.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 105,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 52,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109. The stock is now traded at around $90.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 103,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 42,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 1736.62%. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $198.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 75,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 70.39%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $467.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $163.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC. Also check out:

1. ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus