Burt Wealth Advisors Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: EEMA, AGGY, ACWF, NSC, MCD, MCK,
- Added Positions: CACI, SCHZ, MUB, IXUS, EFAV, FNDX, SCHP, SCHX, ICSH, SCHA, VTEB, JKI, AOR, MINC, ICVT, XOM, HYS,
- Reduced Positions: IAGG, BIV, SPY, EEMV, VTI, BMY, MDYV, SLY, VOO, IWF, IWV, MDYG,
- Sold Out: GLDM, AAPL, AMZN, BRK.B, GLTR, AMGN, IDLV, VYM, ABT, ALL, AXP, ZIXI,
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 520,399 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
- CACI International Inc (CACI) - 125,323 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.39%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 169,112 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 335,150 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.45%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 53,714 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.1%
Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $79.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $83.23. The stock is now traded at around $83.669600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 40,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $51.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 57,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF)
Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.16 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $37.84. The stock is now traded at around $39.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 27,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $289.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $255.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 813 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $262.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 813 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Burt Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 255.47%. The purchase prices were between $53.44 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 61,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Burt Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.27%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $115.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 54,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Burt Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 175.39%. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $71.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 36,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: (JKI)
Burt Wealth Advisors added to a holding in by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $68.54, with an estimated average price of $66.54. The stock is now traded at around $185.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC)
Burt Wealth Advisors added to a holding in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 24.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.27 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $48.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Burt Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Burt Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Burt Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Burt Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR)
Burt Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket . The sale prices were between $84.85 and $94.5, with an estimated average price of $89.14.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Burt Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.
