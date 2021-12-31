Platt Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: AAPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Platt Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Platt Investment Counsel, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) - 473,210 shares, 25.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 231,549 shares, 17.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 63,741 shares, 15.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 75,839 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 106,998 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%

Platt Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Platt Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22.

Platt Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $99.6 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $102.72.