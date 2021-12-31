Platt Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

- New Purchases: AAPL,
- Added Positions: VSGX, PBW, IWM,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IJH, VEU, QQQ, VTI,
- Sold Out: QCLN, BLV,
For the details of Platt Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/platt+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Platt Investment Counsel, LLC
- Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) - 473,210 shares, 25.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
- Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 231,549 shares, 17.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 63,741 shares, 15.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 75,839 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 106,998 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
Platt Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Platt Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Platt Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $99.6 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $102.72.
Here is the complete portfolio of Platt Investment Counsel, LLC. Also check out:
1. Platt Investment Counsel, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Platt Investment Counsel, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Platt Investment Counsel, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Platt Investment Counsel, LLC keeps buying