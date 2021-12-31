Diversified Trust Co Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Illumina Inc

New Purchases: ABC, CHKP, DTE, MMC, TBBC, TBBC, OWL, NVTS, DMXF, USXF, BP, OVV, AMP, EME, EQR, GT, IBN, INFY, PIPR, QGEN, SKY, VNET, BPMC, COIN, UHAL, ADP, AVB, CAH, CNO, TGNA, KFY, MSM, PH, TER, VMW, MC, ANET, KEYS, FRPT, LSXMA, LSXMK, MLPB, SMLF, USMV, HTH, ALB, ADSK, BBD, ITUB, BSET, BZH, SAM, BRO, CBRE, CBZ, CINF, CTAS, CPRT, OFC, DHI, WIRE, EXC, FICO, THFF, FORR, HDB, MCO, NTCT, PAYX, PRGS, SIG, SPG, SNA, TRV, STAA, SF, SKT, UNFI, GWW, SQM, MSCI, CHTR, NTG, MOS, STKS, YELP, SSTK, DSL, CKHUY, ATKR, XERS, REZI, CRWD, DDOG, CRNC, SITM, SNOW, XOS, SUSL, VB, VNQ, SRCE, AOS, ASML, AEIS, A, APD, AIN, DOX, AMX, AFG, ANGO, ADM, AZN, AVT, ACLS, AXS, BK, BCRX, BLDR, CF, KMX, CHH, CRK, GLW, CR, DXCM, EXPE, FAST, FC, FCX, GSK, GPN, MNST, INCY, IIIN, IPG, JNPR, LNDC, LSTR, LAD, LPX, MFA, MRVL, MTX, MPWR, NDAQ, NFG, NTUS, OFIX, OTTR, OXM, PRA, ROLL, RPT, SFNC, LSI, TEN, GEO, TRNS, UL, UTHR, WAFD, WASH, WSO, WTW, TNL, AMPH, QNST, AOSL, RFP, YNDX, ABCM, RM, PTCT, BRX, MMI, SAGE, GDDY, TWLO, TTD, MDB, DBX, EQH, TRTN, DAVA, SIBN, AXNX, NET, VVNT, PLTR, AVIR, ADV, OGN, DOUG, BSV, DFUS, HYG, IJK, IWS, RGI, SCHF, VGK, VGT, QMCO, COMS, MTTCF, AGNMF, FTCO, HNST,

IEFA, VEU, VOO, PNFP, SYY, TFC, OTIS, NSC, V, SWKS, FB, AGG, VXF, XOM, LKQ, TSM, CCI, DLTR, FISV, MDLZ, SQ, VTI, ICE, ABT, AMZN, MCK, BKNG, ADI, AAPL, LOW, MTD, PG, QCOM, NTNX, AKAM, BSAC, ECL, MAA, NKE, NTRS, IOSP, ROK, RYAAY, SMTC, WM, CROX, TNET, ABBV, PSTG, LESL, MO, AEP, AME, AMGN, AZO, CSX, CVS, CAT, LUMN, CERN, CSGP, KO, CL, COST, EW, FDX, GPC, GNW, GGG, JPM, MAR, MDT, MRK, MSFT, NNI, RUSHA, THC, ANTM, BX, PM, GNRC, GM, PSX, ZEN, MIME, ESGD, ESML, IWD, VYM, MMM, T, ACN, RAMP, NSP, ASX, ALGN, HCKT, ARCB, ATRC, B, BLK, BA, CSGS, CVBF, CDNS, COF, CE, CIEN, C, CNMD, COP, DE, DCI, ESE, EMN, LLY, EMR, EXR, GD, GE, HSIC, HRL, INTC, LAMR, MANH, MAS, MKC, SPGI, MET, MU, MSA, NVDA, NTAP, ORLY, PPG, PKG, RHI, R, SCHN, SM, STT, STC, TXT, TTC, UMC, RTX, VGR, VRSN, VOD, WEC, BGCP, MA, CENTA, LULU, JBT, AVGO, VRSK, ENV, WSR, EPAM, GMED, WDAY, CSTM, CDW, QTWO, TMX, BOX, CSWI, HPE, SMPL, BL, SNDR, OKTA, SAIL, NMRK, PLAN, UTZ, ZM, CTVA, AMCR, BRP, SUMO, OM, LUNG, EBC, SHC, ZIM, ESGU, IJH, IWF, IWN, IWR, MDY, MTUM, VTV, VUG, ACAD, CB, AMN, HRTX, AZZ, ALKS, ALL, AMT, AMKR, AGEN, ARNA, AJG, CADE, CADE, BANR, BDX, BRC, BMY, BRKR, BMTC, CME, CLX, COLM, FIX, CBU, CYH, CCU, CPSI, CXW, PRMW, DRE, DVAX, EL, NEE, FHI, FBNC, GABC, ROCK, GILD, GTN, HAE, HSTM, IEX, IMGN, INDB, IBOC, ISBC, JJSF, JBHT, KFRC, KR, LEN, LII, MGPI, MRO, MTH, MOH, NVS, OIS, ARGO, PAA, PB, RRC, REGN, RBA, RHHBY, RDS.A, SEIC, CRM, SGMO, SIGI, SRE, SWBI, SXI, SCL, SRDX, AXON, TBBK, TCBK, UMBF, VECO, VMC, WWW, INT, ET, TDG, PRG, CSII, HIMX, SBH, AIMC, TRS, FOLD, DFS, ENSG, MYRG, FAF, FN, CMRE, MPC, WES, TPH, ZTS, AMH, FATE, AR, VCYT, DNOW, LNTH, CTLT, JRVR, QRVO, BSM, RPD, PLNT, PEN, DFIN, YEXT, AFIN, ROKU, RCUS, ZUO, DOCU, INSP, TENB, MRNA, DELL, DOW, PLMR, SI, SPT, CARR, MRVI, AOA, EEM, ESGE, GLD, IWB, IWO, SCHD, SDY, VBK, Reduced Positions: VWO, ILMN, IWM, BAX, MCD, SPY, ZBRA, IVV, SBUX, NOW, BABA, UNH, HCA, ICLR, COKE, JEF, PSA, VIG, CVX, LIN, IJR, AXP, BRK.B, D, HSY, CMI, DHR, HUM, LMT, NOC, PCH, TXN, VZ, GOOG, PYPL, VGSH, VTHR, AUOTY, AMAT, IT, GS, GOOGL, IBM, IDXX, ITW, JNJ, MS, OMC, PBH, TJX, TSCO, UPS, ADX, AWI, NEWR, ASAN, IVW, QUAL, VEA, VLUE, PLD, ADBE, AON, AVY, BAC, CHD, CI, CMCSA, DD, DUK, EOG, GIS, HPQ, HD, HON, HUN, MTCH, INTU, ISRG, JW.A, LH, LRCX, LPSN, MRTN, NDSN, OII, ODFL, PEP, PFE, PRU, SXT, SHW, SKYW, SO, SWK, SYK, SNPS, TMO, USB, UHS, VTR, VRTX, WMT, DIS, WFC, WY, YUM, IFN, ALGT, MASI, ULTA, LYB, SAVE, PANW, CSLT, SYF, AVNS, ZS, TW, IEMG, ATVI, AMG, BIO, BDSI, BIIB, CTS, CAC, SCHW, CRUS, COO, CCRN, DAKT, EA, EPD, F, FSP, IART, SJM, KLAC, TBI, LANC, LECO, MHO, MAN, NR, NUE, OMCL, RDNT, NXGN, DGX, RGP, SYBT, POOL, SIVB, SCCO, SMP, STE, TGT, UNP, UBA, USNA, VLO, WTI, WAT, WLK, III, KKR, AAT, SXC, PBYI, CG, MPLX, VEEV, ALLY, CCS, WK, WING, TEAM, ELF, OVID, BHF, AQUA, AMRX, EAGG, SCHO,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Sysco Corp, Truist Financial Corp, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Illumina Inc, Baxter International Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Diversified Trust Co owns 810 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 615,969 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 3,937,286 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.17% Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) - 150,002 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 167,468 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 401,187 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $135.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86. The stock is now traded at around $119.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $120.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $164.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Triad Business Bank. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 117,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.77. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 88,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2193.52%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 928,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 1840.04%. The purchase prices were between $90.2 and $104.72, with an estimated average price of $97.85. The stock is now traded at around $109.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 79,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 139.63%. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 105,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 69.26%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 166,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 607.34%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $85.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 47,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 106.81%. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $289.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $61.01 and $76.82, with an estimated average price of $68.04.