Diversified Trust Co Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Illumina Inc

- New Purchases: ABC, CHKP, DTE, MMC, TBBC, TBBC, OWL, NVTS, DMXF, USXF, BP, OVV, AMP, EME, EQR, GT, IBN, INFY, PIPR, QGEN, SKY, VNET, BPMC, COIN, UHAL, ADP, AVB, CAH, CNO, TGNA, KFY, MSM, PH, TER, VMW, MC, ANET, KEYS, FRPT, LSXMA, LSXMK, MLPB, SMLF, USMV, HTH, ALB, ADSK, BBD, ITUB, BSET, BZH, SAM, BRO, CBRE, CBZ, CINF, CTAS, CPRT, OFC, DHI, WIRE, EXC, FICO, THFF, FORR, HDB, MCO, NTCT, PAYX, PRGS, SIG, SPG, SNA, TRV, STAA, SF, SKT, UNFI, GWW, SQM, MSCI, CHTR, NTG, MOS, STKS, YELP, SSTK, DSL, CKHUY, ATKR, XERS, REZI, CRWD, DDOG, CRNC, SITM, SNOW, XOS, SUSL, VB, VNQ, SRCE, AOS, ASML, AEIS, A, APD, AIN, DOX, AMX, AFG, ANGO, ADM, AZN, AVT, ACLS, AXS, BK, BCRX, BLDR, CF, KMX, CHH, CRK, GLW, CR, DXCM, EXPE, FAST, FC, FCX, GSK, GPN, MNST, INCY, IIIN, IPG, JNPR, LNDC, LSTR, LAD, LPX, MFA, MRVL, MTX, MPWR, NDAQ, NFG, NTUS, OFIX, OTTR, OXM, PRA, ROLL, RPT, SFNC, LSI, TEN, GEO, TRNS, UL, UTHR, WAFD, WASH, WSO, WTW, TNL, AMPH, QNST, AOSL, RFP, YNDX, ABCM, RM, PTCT, BRX, MMI, SAGE, GDDY, TWLO, TTD, MDB, DBX, EQH, TRTN, DAVA, SIBN, AXNX, NET, VVNT, PLTR, AVIR, ADV, OGN, DOUG, BSV, DFUS, HYG, IJK, IWS, RGI, SCHF, VGK, VGT, QMCO, COMS, MTTCF, AGNMF, FTCO, HNST,
- Added Positions: IEFA, VEU, VOO, PNFP, SYY, TFC, OTIS, NSC, V, SWKS, FB, AGG, VXF, XOM, LKQ, TSM, CCI, DLTR, FISV, MDLZ, SQ, VTI, ICE, ABT, AMZN, MCK, BKNG, ADI, AAPL, LOW, MTD, PG, QCOM, NTNX, AKAM, BSAC, ECL, MAA, NKE, NTRS, IOSP, ROK, RYAAY, SMTC, WM, CROX, TNET, ABBV, PSTG, LESL, MO, AEP, AME, AMGN, AZO, CSX, CVS, CAT, LUMN, CERN, CSGP, KO, CL, COST, EW, FDX, GPC, GNW, GGG, JPM, MAR, MDT, MRK, MSFT, NNI, RUSHA, THC, ANTM, BX, PM, GNRC, GM, PSX, ZEN, MIME, ESGD, ESML, IWD, VYM, MMM, T, ACN, RAMP, NSP, ASX, ALGN, HCKT, ARCB, ATRC, B, BLK, BA, CSGS, CVBF, CDNS, COF, CE, CIEN, C, CNMD, COP, DE, DCI, ESE, EMN, LLY, EMR, EXR, GD, GE, HSIC, HRL, INTC, LAMR, MANH, MAS, MKC, SPGI, MET, MU, MSA, NVDA, NTAP, ORLY, PPG, PKG, RHI, R, SCHN, SM, STT, STC, TXT, TTC, UMC, RTX, VGR, VRSN, VOD, WEC, BGCP, MA, CENTA, LULU, JBT, AVGO, VRSK, ENV, WSR, EPAM, GMED, WDAY, CSTM, CDW, QTWO, TMX, BOX, CSWI, HPE, SMPL, BL, SNDR, OKTA, SAIL, NMRK, PLAN, UTZ, ZM, CTVA, AMCR, BRP, SUMO, OM, LUNG, EBC, SHC, ZIM, ESGU, IJH, IWF, IWN, IWR, MDY, MTUM, VTV, VUG, ACAD, CB, AMN, HRTX, AZZ, ALKS, ALL, AMT, AMKR, AGEN, ARNA, AJG, CADE, CADE, BANR, BDX, BRC, BMY, BRKR, BMTC, CME, CLX, COLM, FIX, CBU, CYH, CCU, CPSI, CXW, PRMW, DRE, DVAX, EL, NEE, FHI, FBNC, GABC, ROCK, GILD, GTN, HAE, HSTM, IEX, IMGN, INDB, IBOC, ISBC, JJSF, JBHT, KFRC, KR, LEN, LII, MGPI, MRO, MTH, MOH, NVS, OIS, ARGO, PAA, PB, RRC, REGN, RBA, RHHBY, RDS.A, SEIC, CRM, SGMO, SIGI, SRE, SWBI, SXI, SCL, SRDX, AXON, TBBK, TCBK, UMBF, VECO, VMC, WWW, INT, ET, TDG, PRG, CSII, HIMX, SBH, AIMC, TRS, FOLD, DFS, ENSG, MYRG, FAF, FN, CMRE, MPC, WES, TPH, ZTS, AMH, FATE, AR, VCYT, DNOW, LNTH, CTLT, JRVR, QRVO, BSM, RPD, PLNT, PEN, DFIN, YEXT, AFIN, ROKU, RCUS, ZUO, DOCU, INSP, TENB, MRNA, DELL, DOW, PLMR, SI, SPT, CARR, MRVI, AOA, EEM, ESGE, GLD, IWB, IWO, SCHD, SDY, VBK,
- Reduced Positions: VWO, ILMN, IWM, BAX, MCD, SPY, ZBRA, IVV, SBUX, NOW, BABA, UNH, HCA, ICLR, COKE, JEF, PSA, VIG, CVX, LIN, IJR, AXP, BRK.B, D, HSY, CMI, DHR, HUM, LMT, NOC, PCH, TXN, VZ, GOOG, PYPL, VGSH, VTHR, AUOTY, AMAT, IT, GS, GOOGL, IBM, IDXX, ITW, JNJ, MS, OMC, PBH, TJX, TSCO, UPS, ADX, AWI, NEWR, ASAN, IVW, QUAL, VEA, VLUE, PLD, ADBE, AON, AVY, BAC, CHD, CI, CMCSA, DD, DUK, EOG, GIS, HPQ, HD, HON, HUN, MTCH, INTU, ISRG, JW.A, LH, LRCX, LPSN, MRTN, NDSN, OII, ODFL, PEP, PFE, PRU, SXT, SHW, SKYW, SO, SWK, SYK, SNPS, TMO, USB, UHS, VTR, VRTX, WMT, DIS, WFC, WY, YUM, IFN, ALGT, MASI, ULTA, LYB, SAVE, PANW, CSLT, SYF, AVNS, ZS, TW, IEMG, ATVI, AMG, BIO, BDSI, BIIB, CTS, CAC, SCHW, CRUS, COO, CCRN, DAKT, EA, EPD, F, FSP, IART, SJM, KLAC, TBI, LANC, LECO, MHO, MAN, NR, NUE, OMCL, RDNT, NXGN, DGX, RGP, SYBT, POOL, SIVB, SCCO, SMP, STE, TGT, UNP, UBA, USNA, VLO, WTI, WAT, WLK, III, KKR, AAT, SXC, PBYI, CG, MPLX, VEEV, ALLY, CCS, WK, WING, TEAM, ELF, OVID, BHF, AQUA, AMRX, EAGG, SCHO,
- Sold Out: EFV, MDLA, RIO, ENB, CVLT, APPS, CBT, LHCG, TGTX, TAP, TCEHY, BCC, BLKB, DKS, FFIN, HNI, NWE, PNC, RS, ROL, ROST, SBAC, TXRH, WST, POR, SC, SBBP, OEPWU, VSS, HES, BDN, CMS, CTSH, ED, EQIX, FSS, FR, HRB, HE, HR, EHC, IP, KRC, MDU, HZO, NP, NTGR, OSK, PEGA, PKI, PLXS, PEG, SAFM, THS, SPB, ZUMZ, WU, IRWD, TRGP, SPLK, MGNX, ALLE, TCMD, GRWG, ADNT, EYE, DOMO, NVST, PTON, MDRX, AMED, AXL, IVZ, BLX, CBRL, CRI, CPF, CHE, NNN, CRVL, DSPG, DRH, DLR, EXPD, FRO, GRVY, HNGR, LHX, HVT, HRC, HOLX, KRG, MMP, MPW, MERC, NUS, PPL, PHM, RIGL, SFL, SCVL, STLD, TROW, TUP, UAA, WBA, GHC, WSM, LBTYK, NX, APTS, ASMB, KMI, BCOV, MRC, QLYS, ALEX, NWSA, MBUU, CARA, CIO, VRTV, BOOT, LBRDA, VRAY, CABO, UA, KDMN, ASIX, KREF, RDFN, AVYA, UBER, BIPC, AOUT, AIV, 9DA, JOAN, FVD, AHT, ENDP, EVC, PTMN, FENG, LTRPA, CTMX, ELVT, BRY,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 615,969 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 3,937,286 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.17%
- Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) - 150,002 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 167,468 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 401,187 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $135.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86. The stock is now traded at around $119.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $120.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.74 and $173.89, with an estimated average price of $166.42. The stock is now traded at around $164.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Triad Business Bank (TBBC)
Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Triad Business Bank. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 117,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)
Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.77. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 88,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2193.52%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 928,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 1840.04%. The purchase prices were between $90.2 and $104.72, with an estimated average price of $97.85. The stock is now traded at around $109.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 79,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 139.63%. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 105,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 69.26%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 166,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 607.34%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $85.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 47,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 106.81%. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $289.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06.Sold Out: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71.Sold Out: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)
Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $61.01 and $76.82, with an estimated average price of $68.04.
