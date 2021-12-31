Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC Buys ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, CrossFirst Bankshares Inc

New Purchases: TBX, RTX, ENB, POWW, XLP, EOG, XLE, AZN, KR, XLI, NFLX, NTR, TSLA, GE, DUK, RGLD, ROK, KMB, KMI, KHC, TTD, PBW, ES, NEM, LMT, PHYS, AUY, VBIV,

TBX, RTX, ENB, POWW, XLP, EOG, XLE, AZN, KR, XLI, NFLX, NTR, TSLA, GE, DUK, RGLD, ROK, KMB, KMI, KHC, TTD, PBW, ES, NEM, LMT, PHYS, AUY, VBIV, Added Positions: ITOT, XOM, BAC, CVX, MSFT, JNJ, PEP, AMZN, PG, V, MA, UNH, PYPL, JPM, XLF, UNP, HON, INTC, BRK.B, AMT, FB, LIN, GOOG, PFE, MCD, DE, NEE, TMO, IJR, ED, MMM, IBM, UPS, GS, VZ, WBA, DIS, ABBV, PSX, F, BA, DIA, MO, NLY, ONEQ, VGM, EIM, NAD, NZF, NKE, VKQ, MQY, ET, GOOGL, MDT,

ITOT, XOM, BAC, CVX, MSFT, JNJ, PEP, AMZN, PG, V, MA, UNH, PYPL, JPM, XLF, UNP, HON, INTC, BRK.B, AMT, FB, LIN, GOOG, PFE, MCD, DE, NEE, TMO, IJR, ED, MMM, IBM, UPS, GS, VZ, WBA, DIS, ABBV, PSX, F, BA, DIA, MO, NLY, ONEQ, VGM, EIM, NAD, NZF, NKE, VKQ, MQY, ET, GOOGL, MDT, Reduced Positions: IEMG, VUG, IVV, DEUS, T, WMT, VTV, ABT, BMY, NVDA, XLK, ORCL, AMD, EQBK, DVN, AMGN, USB, HD, PM, CMCSA, KO, NVS, EVRG, CAH,

IEMG, VUG, IVV, DEUS, T, WMT, VTV, ABT, BMY, NVDA, XLK, ORCL, AMD, EQBK, DVN, AMGN, USB, HD, PM, CMCSA, KO, NVS, EVRG, CAH, Sold Out: SHV, CFB, ARKK, ARKG, GOLD, SA, ANIX, AAU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Enbridge Inc, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, CrossFirst Bankshares Inc, AT&T Inc, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC owns 165 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+alliance+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,754 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 114,898 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 146,421 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.81% Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS) - 299,193 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 43,425 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05%

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.41. The stock is now traded at around $24.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 108,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $91.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 18,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in AMMO Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $4.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 81,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 39.98%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 81,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 51.35%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $127.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 39.35%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $372.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $471.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 71.15%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $41.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 59.34%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $184.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $15.66, with an estimated average price of $14.57.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Seabridge Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $15.51 and $20.64, with an estimated average price of $17.94.