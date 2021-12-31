Veery Capital, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF,

New Purchases: SCHF, ABBV, BKLN, ROP, TSM, VIG, LWLG, XERS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, AbbVie Inc, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veery Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Veery Capital, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 511,180 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 205,776 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 122,283 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 55,766 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 120,394 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%

Veery Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $39.326300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veery Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $168.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veery Capital, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $134.099500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veery Capital, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $141.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veery Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.145900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veery Capital, LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $456.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veery Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 50,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veery Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $74.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 44,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Veery Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Veery Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $1.97 and $2, with an estimated average price of $1.99.