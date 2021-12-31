Qp Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, Devon Energy Corp, The Mosaic Co, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, First Trust International IPO ETF, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc

New Purchases: IYT, DVN, MOS, PHO, AMLP, XSLV, XMLV, GOOG,

IYT, DVN, MOS, PHO, AMLP, XSLV, XMLV, GOOG, Added Positions: SPDW, DHR, SPMD, SPSM, CXH, ABT, HYMB, TOTL, CIK,

SPDW, DHR, SPMD, SPSM, CXH, ABT, HYMB, TOTL, CIK, Reduced Positions: UBER, FPXI, GSBD, EMLP, ARKK, TSLA, V, GOOGL, FB, AMZN, USMV, AAPL, PML, VZ, IFV, DAVA, QQQ, NID, EFA, SPHD, MCEF, WNS, KT, ERJ, VLRS, NVDA, INFY, QYLD, MT,

UBER, FPXI, GSBD, EMLP, ARKK, TSLA, V, GOOGL, FB, AMZN, USMV, AAPL, PML, VZ, IFV, DAVA, QQQ, NID, EFA, SPHD, MCEF, WNS, KT, ERJ, VLRS, NVDA, INFY, QYLD, MT, Sold Out: DOW, MSOS, FCX, GDX, SE, GDXJ, VWO, VALE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, Devon Energy Corp, The Mosaic Co, Invesco Water Resources ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, sells Uber Technologies Inc, First Trust International IPO ETF, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Dow Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Qp Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Qp Wealth Management, Llc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,336 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.09% First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI) - 241,239 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,597 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,451 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 104,167 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.19%

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $247 and $278.8, with an estimated average price of $267.21. The stock is now traded at around $273.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 5,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 23,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $33.62 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 19,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $60.84, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $56.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 10,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $36.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 16,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $52.28, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $51.449000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The sale prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.05 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.21.