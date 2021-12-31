Marks Wealth, LLC Buys Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF

- New Purchases: VFH, VIS, IYT, TBF, TIP, AHT, GM, FXO, FDX, FXN,
- Added Positions: XHB, XLE, PAVE, JPST, BSV, NVDA, AMZN, MCD, VGSH,
- Reduced Positions: VGT, XOP, JETS, RCD, LMBS, TBX, XSD, FLOT, FXL, AAPL, OIH, SMH,
- Sold Out: IHI, VHT, SPXL, FXH, DKNG, VDE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Marks Wealth, LLC
- SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 443,654 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.44%
- SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD) - 149,549 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.75%
- Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 366,001 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 66,824 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.88%
- Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) - 123,277 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $101.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.04%. The holding were 366,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $189.13 and $206.87, with an estimated average price of $199.52. The stock is now traded at around $202.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.82%. The holding were 123,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)
Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $247 and $278.8, with an estimated average price of $267.21. The stock is now traded at around $273.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 72,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)
Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.45 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 391,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.591000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 47,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)
Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $15.59, with an estimated average price of $12.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 45,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $80.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 443,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 85.18%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 351,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 44.43%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 530,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.42%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 400,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97.Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47.Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL)
Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $106.36 and $145.78, with an estimated average price of $130.36.Sold Out: First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH)
Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $115.32 and $124.74, with an estimated average price of $119.71.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79.
