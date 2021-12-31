Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Marks Wealth, LLC Buys Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF

insider
2 hours ago
Investment company Marks Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marks Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Marks Wealth, LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Marks Wealth, LLC
  1. SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 443,654 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.44%
  2. SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD) - 149,549 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.75%
  3. Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 366,001 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 66,824 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.88%
  5. Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) - 123,277 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $101.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.04%. The holding were 366,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $189.13 and $206.87, with an estimated average price of $199.52. The stock is now traded at around $202.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.82%. The holding were 123,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $247 and $278.8, with an estimated average price of $267.21. The stock is now traded at around $273.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 72,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.45 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 391,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.591000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 47,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)

Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $15.59, with an estimated average price of $12.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 45,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $80.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 443,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 85.18%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 351,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 44.43%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 530,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.42%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 400,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97.

Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL)

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $106.36 and $145.78, with an estimated average price of $130.36.

Sold Out: First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (FXH)

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $115.32 and $124.74, with an estimated average price of $119.71.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79.



