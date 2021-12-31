IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, C3.ai Inc, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Roku Inc, Invesco Bond Fund

New Purchases: WST, CEMB, AI, GIS, ABT, COST, K, MPC, PNC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, C3.ai Inc, General Mills Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Southwest Airlines Co, Roku Inc, Invesco Bond Fund, Texas Instruments Inc, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 201,036 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,995 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 43,432 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 49,876 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.43% Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) - 144,665 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $382.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $50.91. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $227.419100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $130.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 72.52%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $467.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $203.6 and $237.53, with an estimated average price of $218.89. The stock is now traded at around $198.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07. The stock is now traded at around $334.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $52.27. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $20.23.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06.

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.