IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, C3.ai Inc, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Roku Inc, Invesco Bond Fund

- New Purchases: WST, CEMB, AI, GIS, ABT, COST, K, MPC, PNC,
- Added Positions: SCHV, TIP, IGSB, FTSL, VOE, VUG, USIG, SPY, VTWV, VTWG, IEMG, TFX, SAVA, SPDW, ANGL, VOT, KMB, SQ, CRM, NVDA, CSCO, AMGN, RIOT, SO, LNT, LQD, ED, BMY, AMZN, SHW, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, PVH, ADBE, PRU, IBM, AN, PAYX, UVSP, ETN, RSG, CZNC, FB, LLY, LNG, JNJ, IEF, BX, HRL, MSI, TFC, PEP, PG, BA, PEG, SBUX, MDYG, IQV, CSGP, MMM, UNH, UPS, IEFA, SHV, INTC, FDX, AME, DIS, CSX, MCD, LYB, VZ, BK, CAT, CVX, ONEY, XLNX, ADI, CLX, KO, DE, PFE, LMT, GLD, TSCO, T, PPL, NOC,
- Sold Out: LUV, ROKU, VBF, TXN, ENB, HON, CRWD, NXP, BNGO, PDT, RQI, VERB, HPF, TSI, FEI,
For the details of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ivc+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 201,036 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,995 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 43,432 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 49,876 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.43%
- Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) - 144,665 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $382.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $50.91. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $227.419100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $130.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 72.52%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $467.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (VTWG)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $203.6 and $237.53, with an estimated average price of $218.89. The stock is now traded at around $198.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07. The stock is now traded at around $334.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $52.27. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.Sold Out: Invesco Bond Fund (VBF)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $20.23.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.
Here is the complete portfolio of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IVC Wealth Advisors LLC keeps buying