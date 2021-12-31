Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys Bentley Systems Inc, Target Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sells Microsoft Corp, Danaher Corp, Graco Inc

New Purchases: BSY, HYFM, ONL,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bentley Systems Inc, Target Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc, Orion Office REIT Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Danaher Corp, Graco Inc, BlackRock Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perkins Coie Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Perkins Coie Trust Co owns 254 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,532 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 92,271 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.46% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 209,113 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,960 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 134,828 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.04%

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $60.5, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $41.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 83,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in Target Corp by 203.73%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $224.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 13,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 21.04%. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $74.630600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 134,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $68.83 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $76.08.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1626.93 and $1854.44, with an estimated average price of $1772.64.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Graham Holdings Co. The sale prices were between $559.65 and $629.83, with an estimated average price of $588.9.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.