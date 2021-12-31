Metropolis Capital Ltd Buys Comcast Corp, Mastercard Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Progressive Corp

Added Positions: CMCSA, MA, BKNG, V, NWSA, QRTEA, NWS, BRK.B, TXN, AXP,

CMCSA, MA, BKNG, V, NWSA, QRTEA, NWS, BRK.B, TXN, AXP, Reduced Positions: CSCO, PGR, GOOGL, ORCL, STT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Comcast Corp, Mastercard Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Metropolis Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Metropolis Capital Ltd owns 15 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Metropolis Capital Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/metropolis+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 678,527 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 69,731 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11% Visa Inc (V) - 912,457 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.49% State Street Corporation (STT) - 1,926,637 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.44% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 68,761 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.80%

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 43.23%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $51.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 2,739,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 67.60%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $372.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 148,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.