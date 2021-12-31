Metropolis Capital Ltd Buys Comcast Corp, Mastercard Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Progressive Corp

- Added Positions: CMCSA, MA, BKNG, V, NWSA, QRTEA, NWS, BRK.B, TXN, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, PGR, GOOGL, ORCL, STT,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 678,527 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 69,731 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11%
- Visa Inc (V) - 912,457 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.49%
- State Street Corporation (STT) - 1,926,637 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.44%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 68,761 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.80%
Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 43.23%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $51.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 2,739,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 67.60%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $372.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 148,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.
