Point Break Capital Management, LLC Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, MercadoLibre Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells On Holding AG, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Colfax Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, MercadoLibre Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, sells On Holding AG, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Colfax Corp, Bath & Body Works Inc, VMware Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Point Break Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Point Break Capital Management, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,431,300 shares, 51.71% of the total portfolio. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 9,630,603 shares, 40.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% On Holding AG (ONON) - 3,403,237 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 94.07% iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) - 19,280 shares, 0.38% of the total portfolio. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 3,161 shares, 0.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%

Point Break Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1165.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1437.44%. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.969100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 74,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Colfax Corp. The sale prices were between $42.94 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $48.59.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The sale prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Point Break Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77.