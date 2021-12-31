Innova Wealth Partners Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT

- New Purchases: TYD, BND, LOW, PFE, CVX, MCD,
- Added Positions: IEF, SVXY, AGG, GLD, TLT, PDBC, XLE, XLU, XLV, XLY, MUB, TMF, XLB, AGNC, SSO, CII, EWJ, PGX, ITM, HYD, SHYD, TSLA, XOM, DVN,
- Reduced Positions: EFA, ICF, VGK, VEA, QQQ, SPY, RWX, XLF, DORM, TQQQ, UPRO, LLY, PEP, PEG, BSCN, BSJM,
- Sold Out: XLC, EEM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Innova Wealth Partners
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 126,176 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 524.42%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 120,598 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.37%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 108,893 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 14,670 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.16%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 37,718 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
Innova Wealth Partners initiated holding in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $52.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Innova Wealth Partners initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Innova Wealth Partners initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $251.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Innova Wealth Partners initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $55.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Innova Wealth Partners initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $127.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Innova Wealth Partners initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $262.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Innova Wealth Partners added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 524.42%. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $113.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.68%. The holding were 126,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY)
Innova Wealth Partners added to a holding in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 935.72%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $61.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 57,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Innova Wealth Partners added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.570100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 120,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Innova Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 645.23%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 17,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Innova Wealth Partners added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.81%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 36,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Innova Wealth Partners added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 50.62%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 108,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Innova Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Innova Wealth Partners sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.
