McGuire Investment Group, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Editas Medicine Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF, sells Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Editas Medicine Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, United Rentals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McGuire Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, McGuire Investment Group, LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $607 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 178,056 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 168,814 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 37,737 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 89,133 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 157,512 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 50,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.09 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.108900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 183,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 149,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.694300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 89,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $161.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $607.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.06%. The purchase prices were between $19.41 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 430,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3247.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.19%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $434.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 58.03%. The purchase prices were between $33.74 and $65.93, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.29 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $8.68.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

McGuire Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.