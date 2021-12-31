Activest Wealth Management Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, iShares Silver

- New Purchases: AGG, DLY, BCAT, PTA, XLB, JKK, DBX, CEMB, TYG, VFH, BBD, BIGZ, LRCX, PGJ, RYT, BNTX, PLUG, AMR, MSOS, DDD, XLNX, ADI, ET, ARKX, DUOL, AMTB, VEA, IVOG, UPS, TWTR, CVNA, VXUS, SQ, KRE, GWX, EWX, WRBY, MS, AFRM, AVGO, EPP, CERT, CND, COUR, IJH, DE, INTC, IR, ITW, HCA, GPN, DNA, FUTU, FISV, FTEC,
- Added Positions: RSP, PREF, EMB, VWOB, PFFD, AIA, VOO, MOAT, XLF, XLI, IWO, VTI, VRP, EEM, SOXX, FB, XLY, ARKW, GOOGL, IWM, XLK, XLE, AAPL, CVX, VHT, ARKF, SNAP, DIS, COST, CHWY, AAXJ, GOOG, ARKG, IHI, TSLA, ADBE, ACWI, T, HD, VTV, ARKQ, MRVL, IPAY, CRM, MU, MRNA, GMF, PTON, FDX, IVV, TAN, TDOC, EPD, DOCU, VWO, COIN, AMAT, AMD, UNH, JETS, WYNN, IVOV, SBUX, FEZ, IWN, IBM, GS, SDIV, GM, DKNG, ERX, CUEN, KO, CHK, CCL, ASAN, ARCC, MO, AMLP,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, FDN, SLV, SPY, PPLT, XLV, MSFT, QQQ, AMZN, NVDA, HEDJ, ARKK, V, BRK.B, VIOO, XLP, QCOM, MCD, DIA, VGT, NOBL, RBLX, JPM, SAN, BAC, BFI, NFLX, QCLN, F, LIT, C, IJR, PYPL, NIO, LOW, MELI, PINS, SE, ALGN, IBB, HUBS, SHOP, XBI, RDFN, PFE, W, WMT, TSM, ZTS, MA, MPC, BABA, HYG, NRZ, CSCO, DAL, ABNB, WFC, AAL, AMT, IBUY, BYND, BA, TEF, CGC, CAT, BRZU, FSLY, ILMN, IAU, QS, EWH, LMT, PBR,
- Sold Out: FAS, UYG, IGV, FDNI, WES, AA, KOLD, LCID, IXN, BKD, HDV, PAVE, VO, JBLU, ONLN, ETSY, VCR, TTD, DRIV, TMUS, ROKU, TGT, KKR, NEE, MAS, EWT, HBI, GMED, BIG, DDOG, OC, PHM, QSR, TEVA, WEX, MDB, ZS, AMTBB, NKLA, BITF, ABBV, ATVI, CRESY, TCOM, VYM, KHC, REM, MTCH, SCHX, SFIX, MJ, BBBY, FNDX, UVXY, TBT, SPXL, OKTA, MNMD, IDV, NCNO, PSTH, GDRX, MRVI, SPAK, BFLY, CHPT, BND, SLVM, PRLB, ZNGA, SQQQ, CMG, CS, SPLK, NTES, VTRS, KODK, MSTR, MNST, JD, BB, ISRG, RNG, EQIX, UNP, VEEV, VMW, WHR, ACB, BTU, CIBR,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 102,854 shares, 30.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 63,963 shares, 15.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
- VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 147,518 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.66%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 21,076 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.91%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 34,355 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 310.85%
Activest Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.570100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 10,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY)
Activest Wealth Management initiated holding in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.02 and $19.81, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC (PTA)
Activest Wealth Management initiated holding in COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $24.44. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)
Activest Wealth Management initiated holding in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $20.34, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $19.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Activest Wealth Management initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $90.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
Activest Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.43 and $54.51, with an estimated average price of $50.63. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Activest Wealth Management added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 310.85%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $162.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 34,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF)
Activest Wealth Management added to a holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 443.81%. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $20.42, with an estimated average price of $20.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.123800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 250,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Activest Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 278.96%. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 24,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
Activest Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2775.16%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 23,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)
Activest Wealth Management added to a holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 170.24%. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $25.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 93,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
Activest Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5251.29%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $82.16, with an estimated average price of $78.47. The stock is now traded at around $79.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 18,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares (FAS)
Activest Wealth Management sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $116.65 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $133.88.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Financials (UYG)
Activest Wealth Management sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Financials. The sale prices were between $59.78 and $70.43, with an estimated average price of $66.22.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Activest Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI)
Activest Wealth Management sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.32 and $44.45, with an estimated average price of $40.24.Sold Out: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)
Activest Wealth Management sold out a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $21.38.Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Activest Wealth Management sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.
