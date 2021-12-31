Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, First Tr

New Purchases: ITOT, VNQ, USTB, EMXC, SPMD, FNDX, DTE, CTAS, QCOM, CVX, CNP, PPL, VZ, VLO, TFC, KMB, CF, D,

ITOT, VNQ, USTB, EMXC, SPMD, FNDX, DTE, CTAS, QCOM, CVX, CNP, PPL, VZ, VLO, TFC, KMB, CF, D, Added Positions: SPLG, SPTM, IVV, RSP, USMV, FTSL, IWR, SPYV, XLK, QUAL, VOO, VLUE, XLC, XLB, DON, XLF, XLY, SLYG, XLI, IWM, MDYG, PFG, XLE, XLV, PRU, T, PM, OKE, KEY, HBAN, XOM, BRK.B, LUMN, EMR,

SPLG, SPTM, IVV, RSP, USMV, FTSL, IWR, SPYV, XLK, QUAL, VOO, VLUE, XLC, XLB, DON, XLF, XLY, SLYG, XLI, IWM, MDYG, PFG, XLE, XLV, PRU, T, PM, OKE, KEY, HBAN, XOM, BRK.B, LUMN, EMR, Reduced Positions: SPYG, MTUM, LMBS, RYT, IEI, FIXD, SPTS, HYG, ILTB, JPST, SLV, SPMB, JNK, GLD, CMBS, AGGY, SJNK, IVOL, HYS, USHY, SPLV, HYLB, GEM, GDX, AVIG, GSIE, SCHV, JQUA, SPTL, USFR, AVUV, HEFA, HON, AGG, HAWX, IHDG, KO,

SPYG, MTUM, LMBS, RYT, IEI, FIXD, SPTS, HYG, ILTB, JPST, SLV, SPMB, JNK, GLD, CMBS, AGGY, SJNK, IVOL, HYS, USHY, SPLV, HYLB, GEM, GDX, AVIG, GSIE, SCHV, JQUA, SPTL, USFR, AVUV, HEFA, HON, AGG, HAWX, IHDG, KO, Sold Out: IEFA, HDV, XSOE, SCHA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC. As of 2021Q4, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 227,730 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.50% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 212,011 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.03% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 25,332 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 152,914 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.19% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 52,614 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $104.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 67,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $111.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 36,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.29 and $51.5, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 76,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 57,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 67,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79. The stock is now traded at around $59.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 43,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.50%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $54.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 227,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The sale prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15.