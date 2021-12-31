BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: DFAX, DFAT, BND, EMB, FNDF, PYPL, LIN, VBR, INTC, UNH, IBM, HD, EEM, DIS, V, WMT, XOM, UPS, IWM, VIS, VZ, BIV, TMO, WY, TY, AMPL, ACN, EWC, FNDC, VOX, VTIP, GILD, CVX, QQQ, EEMV, EQIX, COST, FNCL, KO, CLX, FTEC, JKD, DVY, QUAL, ROBO, SMLF, SMMV, BMY, BLK, TFC, T, VYM, XBI, MA, PG, PEP, PAYX, ES, NSC, NKE, WM, WFC, MCD, LOW, NEE, LGND, EPAM, ITW, HON, GE, BOTZ, GD, FDS, QCOM,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 6,476,823 shares, 21.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 380.32%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 4,748,022 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 516.16%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 5,633,946 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 527.67%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 3,882,258 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 550.71%
- Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 6,886,978 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.32%. The holding were 6,886,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 1,590,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 83,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 38,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 107,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $184.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 380.32%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $111.698700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.26%. The holding were 6,476,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 516.16%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.56%. The holding were 4,748,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.67%. The purchase prices were between $53.44 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.55%. The holding were 5,633,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 550.71%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 3,882,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 552.24%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 2,080,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.72%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 4,397,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $397.56 and $450.31, with an estimated average price of $431.46.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.
