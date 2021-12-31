First Citizens Financial Corp Buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Zoetis Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

New Purchases: NEAR, ZTS, HSY, NVDA, CVX, PLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Zoetis Inc, The Hershey Co, NVIDIA Corp, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Citizens Financial Corp. As of 2021Q4, First Citizens Financial Corp owns 105 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 130,817 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 86,837 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 65,781 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 113,695 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 65,684 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 19,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $206.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $196.724200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $268.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $127.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $153.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 774.44%. The purchase prices were between $49.45 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 58,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 28.11%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59.