Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

First Citizens Financial Corp Buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Zoetis Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company First Citizens Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Zoetis Inc, The Hershey Co, NVIDIA Corp, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Citizens Financial Corp. As of 2021Q4, First Citizens Financial Corp owns 105 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Citizens Financial Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+citizens+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Citizens Financial Corp
  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 130,817 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  2. iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 86,837 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
  3. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 65,781 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
  4. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 113,695 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19%
  5. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 65,684 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 19,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $206.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $196.724200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $268.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $127.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

First Citizens Financial Corp initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $153.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 774.44%. The purchase prices were between $49.45 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 58,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

First Citizens Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 28.11%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

First Citizens Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Citizens Financial Corp. Also check out:

1. First Citizens Financial Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Citizens Financial Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Citizens Financial Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Citizens Financial Corp keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus