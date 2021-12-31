Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Churchill Downs Inc, Anthem Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, AT&T Inc, British American Tobacco PLC

- New Purchases: MCHP, CRM, QDF, KLAC, CTLT, SPG, DD, XLV, SOFI, SOFI, CB, DLN, PRU, LQD, GPC, GD, CHD, LHX, FLOT, NEP, GWW, OTIS, VTWV, BSV, VGT, DIA, SUSC, SPYG, HYS, IVW, PFXF, SLB, AMD, APD, ALL, AZO, CNI, LRCX, MU, PXD, SAP, BURL, SONY, TSCO, UBS, WFC, CROX, PTY, TEL, FTI,
- Added Positions: LLY, CHDN, ANTM, PG, MSFT, BRK.A, IWM, AAPL, EFA, XOM, AGG, HYG, KO, AMZN, CLX, EEM, PFE, JNJ, SYBT, PPG, ABT, CVX, JPM, IJH, IWD, IWF, MCD, GOOG, CVS, DE, VZ, IYW, VO, BMY, COST, PEP, ABBV, IWR, TIP, VWO, DUK, INTC, UPS, AWK, MUB, VEA, VNQ, ADP, TFC, EMR, HD, ORCL, PM, IVV, VB, GOOGL, LOW, NSC, SBUX, WM, SCZ, SPY, MMM, MO, AXP, BRK.B, CSX, DHR, HON, IBM, V, ADBE, AMT, ADI, BLK, CAT, CSCO, CL, COP, D, ENB, MDLZ, MRK, PAYX, LIN, USB, YUM, VOO, AMGN, BF.B, C, CMI, DLR, EL, GSK, ITW, SJM, KMB, SPGI, NVDA, PNC, SO, TSM, RTX, VFC, WMT, ZBH, MA, KDP, GLPI, DOW, IWP, VYM, XLK, AEP, BAX, BA, CMCSA, DEO, DLTR, ECL, ETR, FAST, GE, GIS, KR, LMT, MS, QCOM, O, RDS.A, TROW, UNH, WBA, XEL, PSX, FB, YUMC, CARR, DVY, GLD, IJR, IWS, VSS, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: MDT, T, PYPL, SHW, VTR, SHOP, WSO, F, WEC, EPD, MKC, TXN, NVS, XLE, IEI, FSFG, SYY, FITB, ETN, CINF, SCHW, BDX, BAC, ANSS,
- Sold Out: BTI, RPM, CAG, ETSY, BETZ, SBRA,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 530,291 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 251,089 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.75%
- Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) - 1,068,947 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,777 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 589,792 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.19%
Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $84.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $231.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF)
Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $430.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $163.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $110.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 113.97%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $249.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 114,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)
Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 268.72%. The purchase prices were between $213.54 and $257.03, with an estimated average price of $237.2. The stock is now traded at around $220.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 88,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 1718.23%. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $447.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 22,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 64.72%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $158.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 134,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 1800.00%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $484175.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 19 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.570100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 161,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53.Sold Out: RPM International Inc (RPM)
Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $78.88 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.34.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12.Sold Out: Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ)
Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF. The sale prices were between $22.87 and $31.24, with an estimated average price of $27.35.Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73.Sold Out: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)
Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $12.49 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.12.
