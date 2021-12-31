Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Churchill Downs Inc, Anthem Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, AT&T Inc, British American Tobacco PLC

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Churchill Downs Inc, Anthem Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, AT&T Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, RPM International Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co owns 284 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stock+yards+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 530,291 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 251,089 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.75% Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) - 1,068,947 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,777 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 589,792 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.19%

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $84.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $231.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $430.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $163.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $110.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 113.97%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $249.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 114,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 268.72%. The purchase prices were between $213.54 and $257.03, with an estimated average price of $237.2. The stock is now traded at around $220.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 88,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 1718.23%. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $447.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 22,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 64.72%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $158.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 134,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 1800.00%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $484175.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 19 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.570100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 161,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $78.88 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.34.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF. The sale prices were between $22.87 and $31.24, with an estimated average price of $27.35.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $12.49 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.12.