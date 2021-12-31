Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Adirondack Trust Co Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Ford Motor Co, Arco Platform, Sells Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Vanguard Total International Stock, AT&T Inc

Saratoga Springs, NY, based Investment company Adirondack Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Ford Motor Co, Arco Platform, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, TransMedics Group Inc, sells Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Vanguard Total International Stock, AT&T Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adirondack Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Adirondack Trust Co owns 428 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ADIRONDACK TRUST CO
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,757 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,207 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,885 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  4. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 59,651 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
  5. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 12,694 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
New Purchase: NCR Corp (NCR)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Cambium Networks Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.82 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $28.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.353200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chico's FAS Inc (CHS)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Chico's FAS Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.38 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $5.46. The stock is now traded at around $4.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $18.86, with an estimated average price of $14.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.564600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 36.54%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $97.48, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $86.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 34.96%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $73.25 and $89.13, with an estimated average price of $81.05. The stock is now traded at around $71.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $304.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PubMatic Inc (PUBM)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in PubMatic Inc by 117.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $39.93, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Sold Out: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18.

Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.2 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $90.99.



