Adirondack Trust Co Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Ford Motor Co, Arco Platform, Sells Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Vanguard Total International Stock, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: CMPS, KNSA, ARCE, TMDX, CMBM, DCBO, FTHM, FROG, OM, SGH, BMTX, DFH, VINP, ONTF, ZY, CNTA, DIBS, WFCF, LUMN, CHS, CCRD, MITK, NCR, SMID, CUBE, ISDR, CRAI, TDC, SIX, CLPT, LAND, SMMT, RMNI, RETA,
- Added Positions: VTWO, TIP, F, PFE, CMCSA, SUSA, IWD, V, MA, SMH, QCLN, IWR, IWO, ARKQ, PUBM, FLGT, TWLO, ADBE, VLO, CRM, REGN, PRU, PNC, MS, DUK, AMGN, AMD,
- Reduced Positions: VTHR, AGG, SPY, VXUS, T, LLY, MDY, NOC, VEA, BDX, IJR, AMT, PEP, AMZN, CVX, NEE, PG, DIS, APD, INTC, DE, OEF, FB, MCD, JPM, JNJ, KMB, LMT, TSLA, WM, HD, CVS, BMY, BRK.B, ACN, ADP, TJX, SYK, SBUX, OTIS, PSX, DOW, CARR, MET, EFA, ATVI, VTI, VWO, MMM, LOW, GILD, XOM, IBM, ITW, ISRG, BLK, BP, PH, AEP, PLUG, MO, CTSH, AXP, D, ETN, SNA, AFL, NKLA, GSK, NIO, SJM, MELI, DAL, ORCL, UNP, RDS.A,
- Sold Out: BCPC, KD, SLVM, BR, GPN, CHD, BLL, APH, BEN, GATX, GRC, DGX, TEVA, UHS, INT, NXN, CSL, TMUS, PACB, SE,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,757 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,207 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,885 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 59,651 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 12,694 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM)
Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Cambium Networks Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.82 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $28.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.353200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 190 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chico's FAS Inc (CHS)
Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Chico's FAS Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.38 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $5.46. The stock is now traded at around $4.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT)
Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $18.86, with an estimated average price of $14.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 370 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JFrog Ltd (FROG)
Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.564600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 165 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 36.54%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $97.48, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $86.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 34.96%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)
Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $73.25 and $89.13, with an estimated average price of $81.05. The stock is now traded at around $71.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $304.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PubMatic Inc (PUBM)
Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in PubMatic Inc by 117.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $39.93, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 113 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.Sold Out: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18.Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)
Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.2 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $90.99.
