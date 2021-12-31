Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc Buys iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Sells , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

- Added Positions: BSV, SUSL, VEU, VSGX, ESML, VEA, VTI, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, VV, SUSA, BLV,
- Sold Out: RAVN, AGG, VGSH,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 75,606 shares, 22.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 380,656 shares, 19.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 251,625 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 90,210 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 281,133 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 35.94%. The purchase prices were between $75.3 and $84.98, with an estimated average price of $81.6. The stock is now traded at around $82.519300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 23,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $59.96 and $63.81, with an estimated average price of $62.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 28,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (RAVN)
Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95.
