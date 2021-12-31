Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: XLB, RDVY, FPE, OKE, NDAQ, IWX, VOT, VBK, F, FANG, KLAC, VGT, AMZN, JPM, IPG, HES, DOV, LICY,

XLB, RDVY, FPE, OKE, NDAQ, IWX, VOT, VBK, F, FANG, KLAC, VGT, AMZN, JPM, IPG, HES, DOV, LICY, Added Positions: SPY, FLOT, SPYV, MDYV, ACWI, SLYV, XLF, DVY, XLV, VTI, AGG, LMBS, XLE, IWR, IBB, IVE, GLTR, FVD, SPSM, SPLG, FEM, FBT, IDEV, FPX, IWC, CAT, XLI, VUG, VWTR, NOBL, REGL, MCD, LMT, IYT, DGRO, FXU, CWCO, COP, ABNB, IDV, FXZ,

SPY, FLOT, SPYV, MDYV, ACWI, SLYV, XLF, DVY, XLV, VTI, AGG, LMBS, XLE, IWR, IBB, IVE, GLTR, FVD, SPSM, SPLG, FEM, FBT, IDEV, FPX, IWC, CAT, XLI, VUG, VWTR, NOBL, REGL, MCD, LMT, IYT, DGRO, FXU, CWCO, COP, ABNB, IDV, FXZ, Reduced Positions: SPYG, RSP, SLYG, ITOT, MDYG, XLC, XLY, AAPL, VTIP, MNA, XLK, NVDA, IAGG, ACN, APTS, FTGC, TIP, SMH, UNH, MSFT, DFAC, HD, SHW, GRID, TMO, XHB, FXL, PHO, LLY, EMB, MDY, DFAT, EL, HYLS, JBHT, RWO, MWA,

SPYG, RSP, SLYG, ITOT, MDYG, XLC, XLY, AAPL, VTIP, MNA, XLK, NVDA, IAGG, ACN, APTS, FTGC, TIP, SMH, UNH, MSFT, DFAC, HD, SHW, GRID, TMO, XHB, FXL, PHO, LLY, EMB, MDY, DFAT, EL, HYLS, JBHT, RWO, MWA, Sold Out: QQQ, MTUM, XHE, FTSM, PYPL, BLK, FYX, IWY, PFF, V, IGF, FPXI, ROKU, CMCSA, ALB, IVV, GNRC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clarus Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Clarus Wealth Advisors owns 104 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,836 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.01% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 174,654 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.92% SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) - 130,082 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,673 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) - 108,389 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.85%

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $90.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 13,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.714400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $20.39, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $20.246000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 28,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $204.59. The stock is now traded at around $189.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.18, with an estimated average price of $68.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.641500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $467.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 27,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 694.14%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.694300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 80,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.20%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 134,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 42.30%. The purchase prices were between $66.12 and $72.43, with an estimated average price of $69.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 79,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 73.49%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 37,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 39.84%. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $86.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 66,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF. The sale prices were between $110.55 and $131.87, with an estimated average price of $120.99.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.78 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.83.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Clarus Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.