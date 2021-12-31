Tri-Star Advisors Inc. Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF

- New Purchases: USMV, IEFA, AQMS, CWBR,
- Added Positions: IVV, TIP, FALN, ESGU, EFV, EFG, IUSB, IJR, GOVT, AGZ, TLH, AGG, BNDX, MTUM,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, IXG, IXN, VLUE, COMT, ESGE, VOO, MBB, IYE, GNL, VUG, AFIN, VEA, VWO,
- Sold Out: O, SPDW, USIG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Tri-Star Advisors Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 66,744 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.23%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 295,929 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 479,877 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 730,929 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 290,896 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13%
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 30,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Aqua Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.22 and $2.28, with an estimated average price of $1.75. The stock is now traded at around $1.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CohBar Inc (CWBR)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in CohBar Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.34 and $1, with an estimated average price of $0.63. The stock is now traded at around $0.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 56.20%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.591000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 106,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.60%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 448,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 66.01%. The purchase prices were between $116.91 and $118.04, with an estimated average price of $117.45. The stock is now traded at around $116.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $143.74 and $151.91, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $144.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26.Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)
Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $59.09 and $60.49, with an estimated average price of $59.76.
