Tri-Star Advisors Inc. Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF

New Purchases: USMV, IEFA, AQMS, CWBR,

USMV, IEFA, AQMS, CWBR, Added Positions: IVV, TIP, FALN, ESGU, EFV, EFG, IUSB, IJR, GOVT, AGZ, TLH, AGG, BNDX, MTUM,

IVV, TIP, FALN, ESGU, EFV, EFG, IUSB, IJR, GOVT, AGZ, TLH, AGG, BNDX, MTUM, Reduced Positions: IGSB, IXG, IXN, VLUE, COMT, ESGE, VOO, MBB, IYE, GNL, VUG, AFIN, VEA, VWO,

IGSB, IXG, IXN, VLUE, COMT, ESGE, VOO, MBB, IYE, GNL, VUG, AFIN, VEA, VWO, Sold Out: O, SPDW, USIG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Realty Income Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tri-Star Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Tri-Star Advisors Inc. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 66,744 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.23% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 295,929 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.50% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 479,877 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 730,929 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 290,896 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13%

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 30,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Aqua Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.22 and $2.28, with an estimated average price of $1.75. The stock is now traded at around $1.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in CohBar Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.34 and $1, with an estimated average price of $0.63. The stock is now traded at around $0.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 56.20%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.591000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 106,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.60%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 448,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 66.01%. The purchase prices were between $116.91 and $118.04, with an estimated average price of $117.45. The stock is now traded at around $116.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $143.74 and $151.91, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $144.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $59.09 and $60.49, with an estimated average price of $59.76.