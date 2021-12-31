Fenimore Asset Management Inc Buys Clarivate PLC, Amphenol Corp, Chemed Corp, Sells Landstar System Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, SouthState Corp

New Purchases: CLVT, CHE, BURL, CME, MCO, SIVB, MSCI, VRSK, ZTS, AMAT, ADP, SJM, LIN, WEX,

Cobleskill, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Clarivate PLC, Amphenol Corp, Chemed Corp, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Dream Finders Homes Inc, sells Landstar System Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, SouthState Corp, Home BancShares Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Fenimore Asset Management Inc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CDW Corp (CDW) - 1,316,941 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) - 2,884,768 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 1,647,671 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 3,026,689 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% IDEX Corp (IEX) - 765,248 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $18.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 922,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Chemed Corp. The purchase prices were between $407.54 and $536.14, with an estimated average price of $481.45. The stock is now traded at around $493.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 26,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $263 and $299.25, with an estimated average price of $281.34. The stock is now traded at around $242.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $365.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.81 and $230.03, with an estimated average price of $218.74. The stock is now traded at around $203.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $227.360100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 80.48%. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $82.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 460,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 40.44%. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 224,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Dream Finders Homes Inc by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $15.42 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $19.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 579,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68.