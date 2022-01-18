LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC. (NYSE: LSPD) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than January 18, 2022 in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (“Lightspeed”) (: LSPD) between September 11, 2020 and September 28, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the New York Eastern District Court and alleges violations of §§11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 and §§ 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



On or about September 11, 2020, Lightspeed conducted its IPO, offering 10,896,196 Subordinate Voting Shares to the public at a price of $ 30.50 per share for anticipated proceeds of approximately $332,300,000.

According to the complaint, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that (i) Lightspeed had misrepresented the strength of its business by, inter alia, overstating its customer count, gross transaction volume (GTV), and increase in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), while concealing the Company’s declining organic growth and business deterioration; (ii) Lightspeed had overstated the benefits and value of the Company’s various acquisitions; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated its financial position and prospects.

On September 29, 2021, market analyst Spruce Point Capital Management published a report regarding Lightspeed. Spruce Point also issued a press release summarizing its findings. The summary stated, among other things, that [e]vidence shows that Lightspeed massively inflated its business pre-IPO, overstating its customer count by 85% and gross transaction volume (GTV) by 10% a payment volume metric that a former employee described as smoke and mirrors; that there was [e]vidence of declining organic growth and business deterioration through Lightspeeds IPO, despite managements claims that Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) is increasing; and that the Company’s [r]ecent acquisition spree has come at escalating costs with no clear path to profitability, while management pursues aggressive revenue reporting practices.

On this news, Lightspeeds stock price fell $13.73 per share, or 12.2%, to close at $98.77 per share on September 29, 2021.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 18, 2022 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

