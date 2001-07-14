Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Continues to Investigate Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Rivian Automotive Inc.("Rivian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RIVN). Investors who purchased Rivian securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Frivn.

The investigation concerns whether Rivian and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 11, 2022, Rivian announced its COO, Rod Copes had stepped down. Following this news, Rivian stock dropped 5.3% to $77.16 per share that same day. The recorded price was below its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) value of $78 per share.

