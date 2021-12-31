Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Parnassus Fund Buys Teradyne Inc, Five9 Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Western Digital Corp, StoneCo, Teleflex Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Parnassus Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Teradyne Inc, Five9 Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, sells Western Digital Corp, StoneCo, Teleflex Inc, Cable One Inc, New York Times Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parnassus Fund. As of 2021Q4, Parnassus Fund owns 41 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Jerome Dodson 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jerome+dodson/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jerome Dodson
  1. Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 301,255 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio.
  2. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 145,211 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio.
  3. Pool Corp (POOL) - 89,405 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio.
  4. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 65,277 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio.
  5. Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 124,479 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Parnassus Fund initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $160.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 153,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Parnassus Fund initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $127.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 158,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Parnassus Fund initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1154.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 11,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Parnassus Fund initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91. The stock is now traded at around $141.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 62,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Parnassus Fund added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 83.54%. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $231.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 80,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Parnassus Fund added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $105.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 184,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Sold Out: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07.

Sold Out: Cable One Inc (CABO)

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1626.93 and $1854.44, with an estimated average price of $1772.64.

Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69.

Reduced: New York Times Co (NYT)

Parnassus Fund reduced to a holding in New York Times Co by 47.3%. The sale prices were between $44.64 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Parnassus Fund still held 246,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jerome Dodson. Also check out:

1. Jerome Dodson's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jerome Dodson's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jerome Dodson's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jerome Dodson keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus