Parnassus Fund Buys Teradyne Inc, Five9 Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Western Digital Corp, StoneCo, Teleflex Inc

New Purchases: TER, FIVN, MELI, COUP,

TER, FIVN, MELI, COUP, Added Positions: VEEV, MKTX, GWRE, OKTA,

VEEV, MKTX, GWRE, OKTA, Reduced Positions: NYT, ADSK, TRI, A, XYL,

NYT, ADSK, TRI, A, XYL, Sold Out: WDC, STNE, TFX, CABO, RUN,

Investment company Parnassus Fund Current Portfolio ) buys Teradyne Inc, Five9 Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, sells Western Digital Corp, StoneCo, Teleflex Inc, Cable One Inc, New York Times Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parnassus Fund. As of 2021Q4, Parnassus Fund owns 41 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jerome Dodson 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jerome+dodson/current-portfolio/portfolio

Jerome Dodson

Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 301,255 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 145,211 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Pool Corp (POOL) - 89,405 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 65,277 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 124,479 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio.

Parnassus Fund initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $160.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 153,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parnassus Fund initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $127.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 158,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parnassus Fund initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1154.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 11,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parnassus Fund initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91. The stock is now traded at around $141.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 62,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parnassus Fund added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 83.54%. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $231.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 80,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parnassus Fund added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $105.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 184,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59.

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07.

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1626.93 and $1854.44, with an estimated average price of $1772.64.

Parnassus Fund sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69.

Parnassus Fund reduced to a holding in New York Times Co by 47.3%. The sale prices were between $44.64 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Parnassus Fund still held 246,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.