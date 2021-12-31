Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Parnassus Endeavor Fund Buys Sysco Corp, Global Payments Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Omnicom Group Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, W.W. Grainger Inc

Investment company Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Sysco Corp, Global Payments Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Gap Inc, sells Omnicom Group Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, W.W. Grainger Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parnassus Endeavor Fund . As of 2021Q4, Parnassus Endeavor Fund owns 43 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Parnassus Endeavor Fund
  1. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 2,360,908 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio.
  2. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 3,000,000 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio.
  3. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 3,521,415 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.
  4. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 2,306,548 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.87%
  5. Intel Corp (INTC) - 3,297,764 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 1,854,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $150.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 1,060,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $248.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 343,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Gap Inc (GPS)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Gap Inc by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,067,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65.

Reduced: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Parnassus Endeavor Fund reduced to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 21.72%. The sale prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59. The stock is now traded at around $509.742500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Parnassus Endeavor Fund still held 207,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.



