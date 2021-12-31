Parnassus Endeavor Fund Buys Sysco Corp, Global Payments Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Omnicom Group Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, W.W. Grainger Inc

New Purchases: SYY, GPN, UNP,

SYY, GPN, UNP, Added Positions: MRK, GPS, NVS,

MRK, GPS, NVS, Reduced Positions: GWW, ACN,

GWW, ACN, Sold Out: OMC, STX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sysco Corp, Global Payments Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Gap Inc, sells Omnicom Group Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, W.W. Grainger Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q4, Parnassus Endeavor Fund owns 43 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 2,360,908 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 3,000,000 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 3,521,415 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 2,306,548 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.87% Intel Corp (INTC) - 3,297,764 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 1,854,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $150.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 1,060,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $248.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 343,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund added to a holding in Gap Inc by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,067,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65.

Parnassus Endeavor Fund reduced to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 21.72%. The sale prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59. The stock is now traded at around $509.742500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Parnassus Endeavor Fund still held 207,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.