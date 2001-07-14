Marcus & Millichap's Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) Division Adds Industry Leading Multifamily Capital Markets Specialist

Marcus+%26amp%3B+Millichap+Inc.+%28NYSE%3A+MMI%29, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the acquisition of Eisendrath Finance Group Inc. In conjunction with the acquisition, Brian Eisendrath will join the company’s Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) division as executive managing director, specializing in multifamily debt, equity, and capital markets advisory services. For the past 15 years, Eisendrath has been an industry-leading multifamily capital markets originator with an extensive track record in agency and non-agency financing. Since 2005, he and his team closed more than 1,000 multifamily financing transactions valued at over $35 billion. Over the past three years, Eisendrath originated more than $8 billion in agency debt alone.

Hessam Nadji, president and CEO of Marcus & Millichap stated: “IPA was created to provide the highest level of integrated services to major private and institutional investors by bringing together our cutting-edge research, investment sales, and capital markets capabilities through a client-centric delivery system. Brian’s capital markets expertise and exceptional origination track record, especially on the agency debt side, will be instrumental in augmenting IPA’s overall services and growth.”

Eisendrath’s achievements stem from over 20 years of diversified experience in development, banking, and capital markets services, as well as his long-term relationships with buyers, sellers, and equity providers. This enables him and a specialized support team dedicated to his clients to tailor financing solutions that maximize investor returns based on their business plan for each asset. Eisendrath has deeply rooted relationships within Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, and an extensive roster of bridge lenders, life insurance companies, banks, and joint venture equity providers. “Client services that truly add value and being a one-stop source of capital markets solutions have been guiding principles throughout my career. My goal is to de-commoditize capital markets services, and I am excited to join forces with IPA, which will enable me to take our client value proposition to the next level. Our collective ability to provide deal flow and capital through the collaborative culture that IPA has built will differentiate us in the marketplace,” said Eisendrath.

Marcus & Millichap recently announced a strategic alliance with M%26amp%3BT+Realty+Capital+Corporation+%28M%26amp%3BT+Realty+Capital%29. The alliance provides clients with access to conventional and affordable multifamily agency financing. M&T Realty Capital is a Fannie Mae DUS lender and an approved Freddie Mac multifamily lender for Conventional and Targeted Affordable Housing loans. To further support the strategic alliance and grow the company’s agency financing, Paul Lewis, who spent nearly 20 years at Fannie Mae, joined the firm in January 2021 as senior vice president and director of agency programs. Eisendrath will be working closely with Lewis and his team to grow the multifamily capital markets platform.

“The addition of Brian to our IPA division is a key step to build on our strategic partnership with M&T in bringing the most competitive capital markets solutions to the institutional multifamily industry,” said Evan Denner, executive vice president and head of Marcus & Millichap’s capital markets unit. “Brian has built long-term relationships with some of the largest and most prominent multifamily investors. We are well positioned to combine the market leadership of IPA investment sales advisors in key markets with Brian’s institutional capital markets skills and debt origination capacity. This will expand our service offerings and deepen relationships with major investors, which is a critical area of the firm’s overall growth plan.” Denner oversees IPA’s capital markets activities and will work closely with the management team in the integration of Eisendrath’s services with IPA’s investment sales.

Eisendrath holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in real estate and finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is an active board member, devoted community member, and impactful philanthropist involved in various charitable organizations. In addition to being on the Dean’s External Advisory Board, Brian serves as the head of the investment committee for the University of Wisconsin’s Private Equity Track where students get real-world experience in real estate opportunities.

