Calian Changes Venue for Annual General Meeting

Change is in response to new COVID-19 restrictions in province of Ontario

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Calian® Group Ltd. ( TSX:CGY, Financial), a diverse products and services company providing innovative solutions for the healthcare, communications, learning and security sectors, announces a change to the location of the Annual General Meeting.

Old location:

TMX Market Centre

120 Adelaide St. W.

Toronto, Ontario

M5H 1P9

New location:

Calian Head Office

770 Palladium Dr.

Ottawa, Ontario

K2V 1C8

The date and time remain unchanged - Friday, February 11, 2022 at 10 AM EST.

In light of the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and government restrictions on gatherings, Calian is attempting to mitigate the risks to the health and safety of its community, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders by strongly encouraging shareholders to exercise their right to vote on the matters scheduled to come before the meeting by submitting proxies or voting instructions in advance of the meeting rather than attending the meeting in person. Attending the Calian office is subject to proof of vaccination. We thank all parties affected for their understanding.

Questions can be directed to [email protected].

About Calian

www.calian.com

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, our 4,500 employees live our values of customer-centricity, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year young company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about the diverse products, services and solutions we offer to healthcare, communications, learning and security sectors.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:

[email protected]

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600

Fax: 613-592-3664

General info email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/683417/Calian-Changes-Venue-for-Annual-General-Meeting



