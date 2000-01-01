Longleaf Partners Comments on Lumen

Lumen ( LUMN, Financial) (39%, 3.45%; 3%, 0.33%), the global fiber company, was a top contributor for the year. CEO Jeff Storey took two actions this year to substantially increase the business’s value and address the stock’s enormous discount (it trades below 35% of our appraisal value). First, during the third quarter, Lumen sold its Latin American fiber for a good price (9x EBITDA) and the weaker half of its US consumer business for an encouraging 5.5x EBITDA. Both multiples came in above our appraisals and demonstrate how cheap the consolidated Lumen RemainCo is today at less than 6x P/FCF and EV/EBITDA. The majority of Lumen’s remaining EBITDA comes from its US Enterprise and SMB segments, which grow faster than Lumen’s disposed LatAm fiber and are worth higher multiples. The weakest segment of the new Lumen, the western half of Consumer, is superior to the assets the company just sold for 5.5x EBITDA. Second, Storey quickly repurchased 7% of Lumen’s shares, adding meaningfully to value per share and free cash flow per share. When the dispositions close, proceeds will reduce debt meaningfully, putting net debt right at the company’s leverage ratio target even though that target was based on the prior, inferior business mix. We are pleased that our engagement since filing an amended 13D helped the company begin to deliver positive corporate actions. The market has fixated on the potential for another dividend cut, but Lumen’s FCF is more than sufficient to cover the $1/share payout while investing aggressively into high-return, edge-out capex to grow revenues.

From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund fourth-quarter 2021 commentary.