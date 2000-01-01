Longleaf Partners Comments on MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts ( MGM, Financial) (43%, 2.54%; 4%, 0.29%), the casino and online gaming company, was another strong performer. The company’s third quarter Las Vegas revenues grew massively over 2020, approaching within 8% of 2019 levels despite some lingering COVID restrictions. MGM has gained nearly 10 percentage points of Vegas Strip market share since 2019, an extraordinary achievement for CEO Bill Hornbuckle, who has also done a terrific job controlling corporate costs. Though its current Las Vegas margins are unsustainably high at 39%, MGM’s Vegas EBITDA should grow steadily from this year’s $1.6 billion as national reopening boosts travel in the next year(s). MGM’s regional casinos are now exceeding their 2019 EBITDA levels as well, while MGM’s digital iGaming revenues grew 17% sequentially for an excellent 32% market share. Hornbuckle repurchased shares at a 13% annualized pace during the last quarter at a $40 average price, while our growing value is now approaching $60. MGM acquired the Cosmopolitan, a “tuck-in” casino with achievable synergies, at a reasonable price and recently announced the sale of the Mirage for a headline price over $1billion, well above our appraisal for the asset. We are delighted with the progress of this management team and business over the last two years.

From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund fourth-quarter 2021 commentary.