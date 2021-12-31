Longleaf Partners Comments on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( CNHI , Financial ) (55%, 2.51%; 16%, 0.65%), a leading farm equipment and commercial vehicle manufacturer globally, was another top performer for the year. CNH reported strong results throughout the year, beating our initial conservative expectations. The US agricultural cycle has been firmly in the company’s favor, driven by commodity price strength, healthy farm balance sheets, advanced technology adoption, and aging fleets feeding replacement demand. We believe we are past the mid-cycle but expect the strong upcycle to continue with the solid orderbooks and strong visibility. On December 31, 2021, CNHI completed the demerger of its on-highway business, which includes its IVECO commercial vehicles and FPT powertrain businesses. This transaction creates a pure play off-highway company comprised of the higher-multiple agricultural, construction and specialty vehicle businesses. We expect a narrowing of the discount to the net asset value once we have two focused companies valued at peer multiples.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com