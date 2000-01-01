Longleaf Partners Comments on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings ( TSX:FFH , Financial ) (48%, 2.15%; 23%, 1.05%), the Canadian insurance and investments conglomerate, was a top contributor in the fourth quarter and for the full year. Written premiums are growing well, and CEO Prem Watsa ( Trades , Portfolio ) is intelligently delevering the balance sheet with the FCF. Fairfax’s combined ratio came in slightly unprofitably last quarter at 101% due to Hurricane Ida and European flooding, but the underwriting is otherwise improving towards a normalized low-90s combined. Though Fairfax’s investment portfolio did not outperform this year, Watsa made the good decision to end the company’s costly hedging program. After appreciating significantly this year, Fairfax’s 45% stake in digital insurance unicorn Digit is now worth 10% of the company’s market capitalization. The stock should not continue to trade below book value with profitable underwriting, less debt, and a growing investment portfolio. Watsa led a major repurchase effort this year to take advantage of the lingering price to value (P/V) discount.

