Leafly Names Jeff Oberlander Senior Vice President of Engineering

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (“Leafly”), a leading online cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers, today announced that Jeff Oberlander will join Leafly as Senior Vice President of Engineering, leading the technical vision for Leafly’s software development and product engineering teams. Under Jeff’s leadership, the Leafly engineering team will grow the Leafly platform as it continues to serve millions of annual visitors and thousands of retailers and brands who rely on Leafly as a trusted and reputable cannabis marketplace.

Jeff brings over 30 years of experience in the Seattle software industry to Leafly, including leading and growing product engineering teams at scale. His career spans roles at large enterprises like Boeing and Washington Mutual, as well as startups including Pipeline and Navigating Cancer. Jeff also spent nearly a decade at Getty Images, where he led the engineering development of www.gettyimages.com and the rest of Getty’s name brand sites. There, he focused on agile and lean development and operations functions that changed how engineering delivered value for the entire organization.

In his role as SVP of Engineering, Jeff will play a critical role in ensuring that the Leafly platform delivers world class consumer experiences, cutting-edge tools for retail and brand partners, and advocates for federal legalization and social equity within cannabis.

Leafly CEO Yoko Miyashita said, “Leafly is proud to help millions of annual visitors discover and order the right cannabis for them. Jeff’s deep expertise growing and managing product engineering will be essential as we continue to develop industry-leading tools on Leafly.com. His passion for delivering high-quality products will enable Leafly to grow at scale while ensuring we’re providing the best possible experience for our retail and brand partners, as well as consumers.”

Jeff said, “As a Washington native, I’ve always admired the work Leafly has done, not just in its tools and resources for consumers, and ongoing innovation in its product offerings, but also as an advocate for social justice reform. Scaling our engineering capabilities to meet the demand for the information and shopping resources Leafly provides is an incredible opportunity that will only grow as the cannabis industry’s momentum continues. I’m excited to be joining such a great team, to help support the company and its values, and to be here at such an exciting time.”

The addition of Oberlander to the executive team follows several key leadership hires ahead of the Company’s intent to combine with Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ: MCMJ). In his role as SVP of Engineering, Jeff will lead and develop the Leafly engineering team as it continues to support and expand the online marketplace and information resources on Leafly.com.

