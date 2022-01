Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc Buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc owns 1172 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 1,120,985 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 175.12% Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) - 3,013,323 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 727,648 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.87% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 609,090 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 245.29% Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 1,979,632 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9004.27%

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $155.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.55%. The holding were 3,013,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $214.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 402,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $300.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 270,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $231.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 334,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $304.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 210,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $245.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 111,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.12%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $430.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.33%. The holding were 1,120,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9004.27%. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $87.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,979,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 776.66%. The purchase prices were between $189.13 and $206.87, with an estimated average price of $199.52. The stock is now traded at around $202.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 656,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.29%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $244.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 609,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 438.04%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $326.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 248,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 223.06%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $265.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 316,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc sold out a holding in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $14.02.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 77.75%. The sale prices were between $99.6 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $102.72. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.86%. Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc still held 421,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 97.03%. The sale prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $86.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.71%. Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc still held 36,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc reduced to a holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 59.09%. The sale prices were between $25.04 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.59%. Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc still held 1,675,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 62.47%. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $464.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc still held 27,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc reduced to a holding in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 74%. The sale prices were between $25.64 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc still held 254,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc reduced to a holding in Southern Co by 95.78%. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Exchange Traded Concepts, Llc still held 9,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.