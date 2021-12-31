Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: AAPL, SPY, FVD, VIG,
- Added Positions: MUB, BNDX, VEA, QQQ, SPAB, AOM, SPYV, EMB, SPTM, LMBS, SPDW, HYMB, VTV,
- Reduced Positions: SCHO, VUG,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 694,968 shares, 24.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 463,398 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 548,475 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 345,375 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 232,599 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $464.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 478 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $167.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $377.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)
Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $44.25 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 65,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.
