Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, Apple Inc

New Purchases: AAPL, SPY, FVD, VIG,

AAPL, SPY, FVD, VIG, Added Positions: MUB, BNDX, VEA, QQQ, SPAB, AOM, SPYV, EMB, SPTM, LMBS, SPDW, HYMB, VTV,

MUB, BNDX, VEA, QQQ, SPAB, AOM, SPYV, EMB, SPTM, LMBS, SPDW, HYMB, VTV, Reduced Positions: SCHO, VUG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, Apple Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weitzel Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Weitzel Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weitzel+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 694,968 shares, 24.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 463,398 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 548,475 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 345,375 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 232,599 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $464.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $167.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $377.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weitzel Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $44.25 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 65,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.