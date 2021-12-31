E&G Advisors, LP Buys Vanguard Value ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Southwest Airlines Co

New Purchases: PDI, MU, NSC, XHB, XOP, APH, BA, HPQ, KEYS, PLD, RDS.B, TJX,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, sells PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, E&G Advisors, LP. As of 2021Q4, E&G Advisors, LP owns 216 stocks with a total value of $401 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 171,057 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 270,078 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 193,022 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 74,127 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.71% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,553 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 55,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $80.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $95.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $107.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $290.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $153.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 38.71%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $150.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 74,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 92.44%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $134.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.11%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $214.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.55%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $165.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fu by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.91, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 29.20%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $36.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

E&G Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.