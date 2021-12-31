Canandaigua National Corp Buys Amazon.com Inc, American Express Co, S&P Global Inc, Sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Nasdaq Inc, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp

New Purchases: SPGI, KKR, VYM, LRCX, DOCU, PH, FIX, EXC, DHI, MKSI, CCI, AEO, RPM, RRX, SIGI, WAT, CCRN, BAH, CMC, SCHG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, American Express Co, S&P Global Inc, KKR Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Nasdaq Inc, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, ONEOK Inc, People's United Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canandaigua National Corp. As of 2021Q4, Canandaigua National Corp owns 280 stocks with a total value of $675 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 105,965 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 158,077 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 109,870 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 106,394 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 92,796 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $436.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $69.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $686.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $114.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $130.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp initiated holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $92.97. The stock is now traded at around $97.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.03%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3224.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in American Express Co by 44.75%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $173.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 53.60%. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $168.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $321.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.28%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $127.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 75.62%. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $164.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $17.87 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $19.86.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.

Canandaigua National Corp sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84.