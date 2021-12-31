Northern Capital Management, Inc. Buys McDonald's Corp, Duke Energy Corp, AbbVie Inc

- New Purchases: MCD, DUK, ABBV, LLY,
- Added Positions: SLYV, VOE, DLN, QQQ, VV, BA, COST, SBUX, VO, CVX, NEE,
- Reduced Positions: SCHM, AMZN, GOOG, SCHB, SCHP, SCHA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Northern Capital Management, Inc.
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 165,862 shares, 21.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 135,253 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 203,338 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 136,370 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 92,820 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
Northern Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $261.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 877 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Northern Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $133.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Northern Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Northern Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $249.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 743 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Northern Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 99.79%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Northern Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $223.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.
