Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Northern Capital Management, Inc. Buys McDonald's Corp, Duke Energy Corp, AbbVie Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Northern Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys McDonald's Corp, Duke Energy Corp, AbbVie Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northern Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Northern Capital Management, Inc. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northern Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northern+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Northern Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 165,862 shares, 21.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 135,253 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 203,338 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  4. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 136,370 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
  5. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 92,820 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Northern Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $261.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Northern Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $133.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Northern Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Northern Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $249.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)

Northern Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 99.79%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Northern Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $223.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Northern Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Northern Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Northern Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northern Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northern Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus