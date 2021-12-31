Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ballys Corp, Sells Mastercard Inc, Moderna Inc, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: BRK.B, VRTX, BALY, BECN, RSG, APAM, AR, IGIB, SCZ, GPRK, EEMS, OIH,

DHR, CLX, PFGC, LAZR, NABL, COO, SKX, IQV, AVAH, AEIS, NRZ, WPM, CROX, NEE, SHC, LESL, CCOI, WSC, WNS, NXST, ALLE, IWV, ICHR, VST, WSO, IBP, UCBI, IVV, MMS, TIG, EBS, MUB, SUB, VCIT, Reduced Positions: NVDA, FB, SAIA, IWN, OVV, CCMP, MPWR, ARMK, ENTG, UNP, MC, NSIT, RUSHA, EXLS, ESI, MOH, ASGN, LPLA, UNVR, FSS, PACW, FN, BSIG, SYNH, CACI, IGT, BLDR, CC, CRK, SPXC, TGNA, SIGI, CPRI, BRO, RBA, FAF, FCN, HOLX, ONB, SBGI, SWX, ALG, MSI, FMC, PDCE, SWN, COTY, NOMD, NVT, ELAN, U, ROCK, SR, FTI, SWI, NTB, LSTR, UNF, SYF, AAPL, CR, EVRI, GOOGL, MSFT, PXD, SSB, UCTT, UBSI, IIVI, JKHY, MKSI, MASI, OTIS, ALL, AON, FANG, KEYS, GATX, HUBB, ICE, AVTR, ADS, LNT, AEE, AME, AJG, AVY, CMS, CCK, HBAN, NDAQ, BPOP, RJF, EVRG, RGA, LOPE, SSNC, ARES, AXTA, ATH, BIV, A, ADI, CVX, FBP, JPM, MS, AVGO, LYB, ABBV, CSTM, CDW, Sold Out: MA, MRNA, BKU, SGMS, GPI, GPN, VLO, CHTR, IRDM, PM, PODD, GTLS, WAL, TROW, UFPI, OLED, UNH, TREX, TMO, SBNY, PRI, TSLA, MTDR, EPAM, ALLY, SFBS, QRVO, SUM, LITE, VVV, BJ, DOW, GXO, XLK, XLY, LOW, ADBE, AMD, AMT, AMP, AMAT, ABG, BAC, BC, CDNS, CRL, DHI, DAR, LCII, FBC, LRCX, SYK, MRTN, MCK, MTH, OXY, ODFL, PH, PATK, PEP, REGN, RCII, XPO, SHW, ACN, SPG,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ballys Corp, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Performance Food Group Co, sells Mastercard Inc, Moderna Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Saia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. owns 204 stocks with a total value of $9.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 1,132,800 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 846,592 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,578,306 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 820,726 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.33% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 889,987 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. New Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $321.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 889,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $226.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 923,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $34.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 927,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $54.02. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 497,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.01 and $139.45, with an estimated average price of $133.21. The stock is now traded at around $130.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 162,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $19.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 868,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Performance Food Group Co by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $38.97 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $48.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,119,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Luminar Technologies Inc by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,341,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in N-able Inc by 76.04%. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,744,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc by 62.19%. The purchase prices were between $373.53 and $434.12, with an estimated average price of $407.06. The stock is now traded at around $416.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 73,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $252.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 136,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $8.84, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $6.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,354,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in BankUnited Inc. The sale prices were between $39.03 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $41.88.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Scientific Games Corp. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $89.08, with an estimated average price of $72.39.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $179.26 and $211.5, with an estimated average price of $194.5.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.