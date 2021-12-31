Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ballys Corp, Sells Mastercard Inc, Moderna Inc, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: BRK.B, VRTX, BALY, BECN, RSG, APAM, AR, IGIB, SCZ, GPRK, EEMS, OIH,
- Added Positions: DHR, CLX, PFGC, LAZR, NABL, COO, SKX, IQV, AVAH, AEIS, NRZ, WPM, CROX, NEE, SHC, LESL, CCOI, WSC, WNS, NXST, ALLE, IWV, ICHR, VST, WSO, IBP, UCBI, IVV, MMS, TIG, EBS, MUB, SUB, VCIT,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, FB, SAIA, IWN, OVV, CCMP, MPWR, ARMK, ENTG, UNP, MC, NSIT, RUSHA, EXLS, ESI, MOH, ASGN, LPLA, UNVR, FSS, PACW, FN, BSIG, SYNH, CACI, IGT, BLDR, CC, CRK, SPXC, TGNA, SIGI, CPRI, BRO, RBA, FAF, FCN, HOLX, ONB, SBGI, SWX, ALG, MSI, FMC, PDCE, SWN, COTY, NOMD, NVT, ELAN, U, ROCK, SR, FTI, SWI, NTB, LSTR, UNF, SYF, AAPL, CR, EVRI, GOOGL, MSFT, PXD, SSB, UCTT, UBSI, IIVI, JKHY, MKSI, MASI, OTIS, ALL, AON, FANG, KEYS, GATX, HUBB, ICE, AVTR, ADS, LNT, AEE, AME, AJG, AVY, CMS, CCK, HBAN, NDAQ, BPOP, RJF, EVRG, RGA, LOPE, SSNC, ARES, AXTA, ATH, BIV, A, ADI, CVX, FBP, JPM, MS, AVGO, LYB, ABBV, CSTM, CDW,
- Sold Out: MA, MRNA, BKU, SGMS, GPI, GPN, VLO, CHTR, IRDM, PM, PODD, GTLS, WAL, TROW, UFPI, OLED, UNH, TREX, TMO, SBNY, PRI, TSLA, MTDR, EPAM, ALLY, SFBS, QRVO, SUM, LITE, VVV, BJ, DOW, GXO, XLK, XLY, LOW, ADBE, AMD, AMT, AMP, AMAT, ABG, BAC, BC, CDNS, CRL, DHI, DAR, LCII, FBC, LRCX, SYK, MRTN, MCK, MTH, OXY, ODFL, PH, PATK, PEP, REGN, RCII, XPO, SHW, ACN, SPG,
- Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 1,132,800 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 846,592 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,578,306 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 820,726 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.33%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 889,987 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $321.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 889,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $226.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 923,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ballys Corp (BALY)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $34.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 927,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $54.02. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 497,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.01 and $139.45, with an estimated average price of $133.21. The stock is now traded at around $130.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 162,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $19.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 868,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Performance Food Group Co by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $38.97 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $48.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,119,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Luminar Technologies Inc by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,341,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: N-able Inc (NABL)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in N-able Inc by 76.04%. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,744,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc by 62.19%. The purchase prices were between $373.53 and $434.12, with an estimated average price of $407.06. The stock is now traded at around $416.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 73,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $252.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 136,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. added to a holding in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $8.84, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $6.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,354,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: BankUnited Inc (BKU)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in BankUnited Inc. The sale prices were between $39.03 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $41.88.Sold Out: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Scientific Games Corp. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $89.08, with an estimated average price of $72.39.Sold Out: Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $179.26 and $211.5, with an estimated average price of $194.5.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.
