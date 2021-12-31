Calton & Associates, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: XMLV, LQDI, XLY, XLE, IVT, BCAT, SLV, RAVI, ICVT, MRVL, NUE, WTRG, DMRL, MSEX, LIT, LPX, FAST, DLTR, BMRN, ZTS, BUL, TFI, HBP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calton & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Calton & Associates, Inc. owns 364 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,120 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 38,052 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.97% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,019 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.26% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 58,146 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.34% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 60,800 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.80%

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.91 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $57.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 49,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $30.95, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 40,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $197.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.34%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 58,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $464.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $164.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 117,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 73.40%. The purchase prices were between $188.9 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $208.22. The stock is now traded at around $195.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 94,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in National Healthcare Corp. The sale prices were between $63.83 and $76.35, with an estimated average price of $69.16.

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The sale prices were between $47.35 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $50.4.

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.59.

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18.

Calton & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $14.81.