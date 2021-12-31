Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Buys Target Corp, Duke Energy Corp, The Travelers Inc, Sells Centene Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp

New Purchases: TGT, TRV, RTX, JNK, FCX, NUE, MA, GM, MPC,

Alexandria, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Target Corp, Duke Energy Corp, The Travelers Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, sells Centene Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co owns 150 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,563 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,834 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,920 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 37,713 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 56,616 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $225.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $163.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $91.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $369.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 46.04%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.