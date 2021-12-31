Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Buys Target Corp, Duke Energy Corp, The Travelers Inc, Sells Centene Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp

- New Purchases: TGT, TRV, RTX, JNK, FCX, NUE, MA, GM, MPC,
- Added Positions: DUK, JPM, IVV, LYB, EFA, IEFA, SPYG, VYM, SO, EEM, AEP, MFC, KHC,
- Reduced Positions: SCHW, AAPL, XOM, JNJ, HON, WFC, AXP, KO, GE, T, PSX, IBM, MRK, INTC, QCOM, DE, TXN, UNP, UNH, IJJ, NKE, DD, CSCO, CVS, BMY, AMP, ADBE, ITW, ROK,
- Sold Out: CNC, LVS, CRM,
For the details of BURKE & HERBERT BANK & TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/burke+%26+herbert+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BURKE & HERBERT BANK & TRUST CO
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,563 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,834 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,920 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 37,713 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 56,616 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $225.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $163.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $91.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $369.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 568 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 46.04%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.
