Grant Buys Toast Inc, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

- New Purchases: TOST, FTSM, LQD, VO, VTI, VWO, VEA,
- Added Positions: XLV, VOO, VNQ, SPY, JEPI, SCHX, FSMB, FVD, SCHB, ABBV, FDN, SCHG, XLU, PULS, IJR, AVUV, AAPL, IJH, VGT, VHT, V, XLP, COST, BMY,
- Reduced Positions: QCLN, GTO, FIXD, JPM, MCD, XLY, T, XLI, BX, BAX, VZ, SBGI, NVDA, MSFT, VB, CL, JNJ, EW, IJS, RSP,
- Sold Out: ARKK, ARKW, ARKG, NUMG, ESGE, GOOGL, FVCB,
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 65,984 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%
- JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 143,754 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 78,630 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 200,724 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
- Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 23,897 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
Grant initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 79,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Grant initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 20,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Grant initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 9,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Grant initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $244.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Grant initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $234.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Grant initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Grant added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 71.22%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $427.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Grant added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 49.37%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $464.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB)
Grant added to a holding in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 48.82%. The purchase prices were between $20.78 and $20.86, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $20.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Grant sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Grant sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Grant sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.Sold Out: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG)
Grant sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $46.99 and $52.67, with an estimated average price of $49.94.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Grant sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Grant sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.
