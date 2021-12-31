Grant Buys Toast Inc, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

New Purchases: TOST, FTSM, LQD, VO, VTI, VWO, VEA,

Investment company Grant Current Portfolio ) buys Toast Inc, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grant. As of 2021Q4, Grant owns 95 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 65,984 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38% JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 143,754 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 78,630 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 200,724 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 23,897 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%

Grant initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 79,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 20,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 9,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $244.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $234.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 71.22%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $427.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 49.37%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $464.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant added to a holding in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 48.82%. The purchase prices were between $20.78 and $20.86, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $20.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Grant sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.

Grant sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

Grant sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $46.99 and $52.67, with an estimated average price of $49.94.

Grant sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57.

Grant sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.