Bonness Enterprises Inc Buys Organon, Verizon Communications Inc, Viatris Inc

New Purchases: VTRS,

VTRS, Added Positions: OGN, VZ, PFE, BMY, GSK,

OGN, VZ, PFE, BMY, GSK, Reduced Positions: PGR, KO, NUE,

Washington, DC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Organon, Verizon Communications Inc, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bonness Enterprises Inc. As of 2021Q4, Bonness Enterprises Inc owns 41 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Progressive Corp (PGR) - 573,653 shares, 27.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 68,366 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,200 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,940 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 11,400 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.

Bonness Enterprises Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bonness Enterprises Inc added to a holding in Organon & Co by 669.63%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 51,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bonness Enterprises Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 47,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.