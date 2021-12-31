Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Bonness Enterprises Inc Buys Organon, Verizon Communications Inc, Viatris Inc

insider
Washington, DC, based Investment company Bonness Enterprises Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Organon, Verizon Communications Inc, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bonness Enterprises Inc. As of 2021Q4, Bonness Enterprises Inc owns 41 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BONNESS ENTERPRISES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bonness+enterprises+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BONNESS ENTERPRISES INC
  1. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 573,653 shares, 27.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31%
  2. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 68,366 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,200 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,940 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio.
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 11,400 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Bonness Enterprises Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Organon & Co (OGN)

Bonness Enterprises Inc added to a holding in Organon & Co by 669.63%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 51,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Bonness Enterprises Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 47,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.



