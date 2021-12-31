Family Capital Trust Co Buys Microsoft Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Procter & Gamble Co

Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, IGSB, GOVT, IEFA, PEP, RTX, V, T, SHY, IJR, IEMG,

Peabody, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Family Capital Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Family Capital Trust Co owns 52 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 271,768 shares, 43.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 175,860 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,721 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,592 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 378,036 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%

Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 95.05%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $304.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 1912.90%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.23%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 273 shares as of 2021-12-31.